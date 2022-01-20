Whoosh, Inc. Raises $6M to Modernize Golf Operations Debuting at the 2022 PGA Show, Whoosh Streamlines Golf Operations and Enables Better Member Experiences for Private Facilities

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whoosh, Inc, a developer of modern golf operations software for private clubs, today announced it has raised $6 million in funding led by Craft Ventures with participation from its initial investor Bienville Capital, as well as Operator Partners, Human Ventures, Alaris Capital and other angel investors.

Whoosh's cloud-based, tablet-centric software helps private clubs save up to 20 hours a week and reduce overall revenue loss by streamlining operations, improving both staff and member communication, and enabling better member experiences.

"As most private facilities have encountered a 20% or more increase in annual golf play since 2020, clubs have been forced to dramatically change their operations to meet the elevated demand," said Whoosh Co-Founder and CEO, Colin Read. "Golf staff have been demanding modern, easy and intuitive solutions to run their operations and legacy solutions have yet to keep up. We are focused on providing solutions that meet the workflows of our partners instead of having them alter their workflows to meet the constraints of legacy software."

The average club is wasting more than $30,000 a year due to inefficient operations that lead to overstaffing and revenue leakage. To address this, Whoosh's software was designed with input from more than 150 leading clubs around the country to build the first ever for industry, by industry solution on the market.

Whoosh launched its system in Fall 2021 and is already working with several premier private golf clubs around the country. Solutions include the first tee sheet with an integrated caddie tracking and waitlist solution and modern texting and chat features that help improve both member and staff communications.

Whoosh supports both single and multi-course clubs and can accommodate the most complex member policies. Additionally, Whoosh is establishing the most data rich solution to provide clubs with better operations and membership insights.

"The private club industry is an over $25B market that has seen little innovation over the past 20 years and is still dominated by on-premise based solutions," said Arra Malekzadeh, principal, Craft Ventures. "The industry is primed for innovation and we believe Whoosh will be the nexus of its evolution."

Whoosh will be debuting its app-based member booking system at the 2022 PGA Show at the Orlando Convention Center on January 26-28, 2022.

About Whoosh

Whoosh develops modern club operations software to help private clubs manage everything from the course to the clubhouse. Built with the input of the world's best operators, Whoosh streamlines operations, improves member and staff communication, and enables better hospitality and member experiences. With the industry's first waitlist system and integrated caddie system, Whoosh saves private clubs up to 20 hours a week in staff time through more efficient workflows. For more information, visit http://www.whoosh.io/.

View original content:

SOURCE Whoosh, Inc.