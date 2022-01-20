WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS OF $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $108.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $57.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.31 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, adjusting for a net $13.7 million ($10.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.
For the full year 2021, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $398.7 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, and includes $47.1 million ($39.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.
"We are very proud of our performance for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2021, as we achieved a record level of EPS and net income on both a quarterly and full-year basis," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we have secured all regulatory approvals, we look forward to closing our merger with Sterling. The combination will form a uniquely positioned commercial bank that will further the exceptional performance Webster's stakeholders have come to expect."
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Revenue of $316.9 million, an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the prior year.
- Loan growth of 4.1 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and residential which together increased 5.0 percent.
- Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $15.0 million with a reserve decrease of $13.7 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.35 percent, or 1.37 percent excluding $0.2 billion of PPP loans.
- Deposit decline of $0.2 billion or 0.6 percent linked quarter, with decreases of $239.7 million in money market deposits and $94.3 million in demand deposits.
- Charges related to merger, strategic optimization initiatives, and debt prepayments totaled $13.7 million.
- Net interest margin of 2.73 percent.
- Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 54.85 percent.
"Our financial performance is the result of a broad effort across our company," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continued to generate robust loan growth, we were successful in deploying the meaningful liquidity our deposit growth generated, and measures of asset quality remained exceptionally strong. We approach our merger with Sterling with substantial momentum."
Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2021, Commercial Banking had $15.2 billion in loans and leases and $9.6 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2021
2020
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$151,767
$137,291
10.5
%
Non-interest income
31,304
25,523
22.7
Operating revenue
183,071
162,814
12.4
Non-interest expense
66,263
67,989
2.5
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$116,808
$94,825
23.2
Percent
At December 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$15,210
$14,573
4.4
%
Deposits
9,645
8,191
17.7
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
7,202
6,586
9.4
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $22.0 million to $116.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $14.5 million to $151.8 million, primarily driven by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $5.8 million to $31.3 million, driven by a gain on loan sale and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million to $66.3 million, primarily driven by lower support costs.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2021, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.4 billion in deposit balances and $3.7 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2021
2020
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$42,219
$40,495
4.3
%
Non-interest income
24,499
24,105
1.6
Operating revenue
66,718
64,600
3.3
Non-interest expense
34,155
34,750
1.7
Pre-tax, net revenue
$32,563
$29,850
9.1
Percent
At December 31,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
2,992
2,953
1.3
%
Deposits
$7,398
$7,120
3.9
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
3,719
2,853
30.3
Total footings
$11,117
$9,973
11.5
Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.7 million to $32.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $42.2 million, due to growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.4 million to $24.5 million, primarily due to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense decreased $0.6 million to $34.2 million, primarily due to reduced occupancy, telephone, and postage costs.
Retail Banking
Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2021, Retail Banking had $7.1 billion in loans and $12.8 billion in deposit balances.
Retail Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2021
2020
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$93,749
$85,404
9.8
%
Non-interest income
17,323
18,064
(4.1)
Operating revenue
111,072
103,468
7.3
Non-interest expense
74,310
79,687
6.7
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$36,762
$23,781
54.6
Percent
At December 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Loans
$7,062
$7,068
(0.1)
%
Deposits
12,802
12,024
6.5
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $13.0 million to $36.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.3 million to $93.7 million, driven by deposit balance growth and lower interest paid on deposits, partially offset by lower loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $0.7 million to $17.3 million, resulting from lower mortgage banking fee income, partially offset by higher deposit service fees, loan servicing income, and credit card and merchant services fees. Non-interest expense decreased $5.4 million to $74.3 million, driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, technology and equipment, and marketing expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
- Net interest income was $226.8 million compared to $216.9 million.
- Net interest margin was 2.73 percent compared to 2.83 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 24 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 14 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $33.5 billion and grew by $2.6 billion, or 8.4 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $21.9 billion and grew by $0.2 billion, or 0.8 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $30.1 billion and grew by $2.9 billion, or 10.7 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $15.0 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $13.7 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects a stable economic outlook and favorable credit quality trends. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $7.8 million in the prior quarter compared to a benefit of $1.0 million a year ago.
- Net (recoveries) were $(1.2) million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.4 million a year ago. The ratio of net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.02) percent, compared to 0.02 percent in the prior quarter and 0.17 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.46 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020. Excluding $0.2 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.37 percent at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.49 percent at September 30, 2021 excluding $0.4 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 274 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 309 percent at September 30, 2021 and 214 percent at December 31, 2020.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
- Total non-interest income was $90.1 million compared to $76.8 million, an increase of $13.3 million. This primarily reflects an increase of $12.5 million in Other primarily due to realized gains and fair value adjustments on direct investments and a gain on the sale of a commercial loan; $2.8 million in deposit service fees driven by higher levels of transactional fees across all three business lines; and $1.3 million primarily due to increased investment activity. These increases were partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in mortgage banking activities which is in line with our strategic choice to originate loans for portfolio along with lower spreads on loans originated for sale.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
- Total non-interest expense was $189.9 million compared to $219.5 million, a decrease of $29.6 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges compared to $38.3 million of strategic initiatives a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $5.0 million driven by the benefits of our strategic initiatives partially offset by higher performance-based compensation and medical claims.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
- Income tax expense was $31.0 million compared to $15.1 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 20.1 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020, partially offset by the recognition of a higher level of net discrete tax benefits during the period compared to a year ago.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $10.4 billion, compared to $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 and $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $7.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $44.7 million at September 30, 2021 and $92.5 million at December 31, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $82.6 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $152.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $267.2 million at December 31, 2020.
Loans:
- Total loans were $22.3 billion, compared to $21.6 billion at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Compared to September 30, 2021, commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $601.6 million, residential mortgages increased by $245.4 million, and commercial real estate loans increased by $80.5 million while consumer loans decreased by $52.1 million, and PPP loans decreased by $183.9 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $1.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.6 billion, and commercial real estate loans increased by $0.3 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $0.3 billion. PPP loans totaled $0.2 billion at December 31, 2021.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.553 billion, compared to $1.987 billion in the prior quarter and $1.804 billion a year ago. In addition, $42 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $57 million in the prior quarter and $125 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans were $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans, compared to $101.8 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and $168.0 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, $60.3 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.
- Past due loans were $21.9 million, compared to $17.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $32.9 million at December 31, 2020.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $29.8 billion, compared to $30.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and $27.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 94.0 percent, compared to 93.7 percent at September 30, 2021 and 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.6 percent, compared to 71.9 percent at September 30, 2021 and 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020.
- Total borrowings were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, compared to 7.51 percent and 9.31 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.90 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.72 percent, compared to 11.35 percent at December 31, 2020.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $36.36 and $30.22, respectively, compared to $34.25 and $28.04, respectively, at December 31, 2020.
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $34.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website (www.wbst.com). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on January 20, 2022. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13725763.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the merger with Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Income and performance ratios:
Net income
$
111,038
$
95,713
$
94,035
$
108,078
$
60,044
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
108,426
93,171
91,555
105,530
57,715
Earnings per diluted common share
1.20
1.03
1.01
1.17
0.64
Return on average assets
1.26
%
1.10
%
1.12
%
1.31
%
0.73
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity(non-GAAP)
16.23
14.16
14.26
16.79
9.31
Return on average common shareholders' equity
13.35
11.61
11.63
13.65
7.51
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
28.44
26.73
24.77
25.54
26.14
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
$
328,351
$
359,431
Nonperforming assets
112,590
104,209
123,497
152,808
170,314
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.35
%
1.46
%
1.43
%
1.54
%
1.66
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)
(0.02)
0.02
(0.02)
0.10
0.17
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.49
0.47
0.56
0.71
0.78
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.51
0.48
0.57
0.72
0.79
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
274.36
309.44
255.05
218.29
213.94
Other ratios:
Tangible equity(non-GAAP)
8.39
%
8.12
%
8.35
%
8.30
%
8.35
%
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
7.97
7.71
7.91
7.85
7.90
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
12.32
12.39
12.30
12.55
11.99
Total risk-based capital (a)
13.64
13.79
13.70
14.08
13.59
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.72
11.77
11.66
11.89
11.35
Shareholders' equity / total assets
9.85
9.57
9.86
9.84
9.92
Net interest margin
2.73
2.80
2.82
2.92
2.83
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
54.85
54.84
56.64
58.46
60.27
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
3,293,288
$
3,241,152
$
3,184,668
$
3,127,891
$
3,089,588
Book value per common share
36.36
35.78
35.15
34.60
34.25
Tangible book value per common share(non-GAAP)
30.22
29.63
28.99
28.41
28.04
Common stock closing price
55.84
54.46
53.34
55.11
42.15
Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
Common shares issued and outstanding
90,584
90,588
90,594
90,410
90,199
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
90,052
90,038
90,027
89,809
89,645
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
90,284
90,232
90,221
90,108
89,915
(a) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts for all periods presented exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
137,385
$
161,369
$
193,501
Interest-bearing deposits
324,185
2,442,790
69,603
Securities:
Available for sale
4,234,854
3,410,443
3,326,776
Held to maturity, net
6,198,125
5,986,308
5,567,889
Total securities, net
10,432,979
9,396,751
8,894,665
Loans held for sale
4,694
24,969
14,012
Loans and Leases:
Commercial
8,576,786
8,159,127
8,577,898
Commercial real estate
6,603,180
6,522,679
6,322,637
Residential mortgages
5,412,905
5,167,527
4,782,016
Consumer
1,678,858
1,731,002
1,958,664
Total loans and leases
22,271,729
21,580,335
21,641,215
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(301,187)
(314,922)
(359,431)
Loans and leases, net
21,970,542
21,265,413
21,281,784
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
71,836
75,936
77,594
Premises and equipment, net
204,557
209,573
226,743
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
556,242
557,360
560,756
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
572,305
572,368
564,195
Deferred tax asset, net
109,405
96,489
81,286
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
531,469
571,240
626,551
Total Assets
$
34,915,599
$
35,374,258
$
32,590,690
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand
$
7,060,488
$
7,154,835
$
6,155,592
Health savings accounts
7,397,582
7,329,405
7,120,017
Interest-bearing checking
4,182,497
4,181,825
3,652,763
Money market
3,718,953
3,958,700
2,940,215
Savings
5,689,739
5,517,189
4,979,031
Certificates of deposit
1,797,770
1,884,373
2,487,818
Total deposits
29,847,029
30,026,327
27,335,436
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
674,896
655,871
995,355
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,997
113,334
133,164
Long-term debt
562,931
564,114
567,663
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
381,421
628,423
324,447
Total liabilities
31,477,274
31,988,069
29,356,065
Preferred stock
145,037
145,037
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
3,293,288
3,241,152
3,089,588
Total shareholders' equity
3,438,325
3,386,189
3,234,625
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
34,915,599
$
35,374,258
$
32,590,690
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
189,985
$
189,010
$
762,713
$
789,719
Interest and dividends on securities
45,990
46,874
179,885
211,561
Loans held for sale
45
181
246
769
Total interest income
236,020
236,065
942,844
1,002,049
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,027
8,651
20,131
67,897
Borrowings
5,211
10,485
21,624
42,759
Total interest expense
9,238
19,136
41,755
110,656
Net interest income
226,782
216,929
901,089
891,393
Provision for credit losses
(15,000)
(1,000)
(54,500)
137,750
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
241,782
217,929
955,589
753,643
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
40,544
38,345
162,710
156,032
Loan and lease related fees
9,602
9,095
36,658
29,127
Wealth and investment services
10,111
8,820
39,586
32,916
Mortgage banking activities
733
4,110
6,219
18,295
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
3,627
3,662
14,429
14,561
Gain on investment securities, net
-
-
-
8
Other income
25,521
12,731
63,770
34,338
Total non-interest income
90,138
76,763
323,372
285,277
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
109,283
122,754
419,989
428,391
Occupancy
13,256
28,024
55,346
71,029
Technology and equipment
28,750
29,122
112,831
112,273
Marketing
2,599
3,485
12,051
14,125
Professional and outside services
9,360
11,380
47,235
32,424
Intangible assets amortization
1,118
1,147
4,513
4,160
Loan workout expenses
244
261
1,168
1,758
Deposit insurance
4,234
4,372
15,794
18,316
Other expenses
21,009
18,985
76,173
76,470
Total non-interest expense
189,853
219,530
745,100
758,946
Income before income taxes
142,067
75,162
533,861
279,974
Income tax expense
31,029
15,118
124,997
59,353
Net income
111,038
60,044
408,864
220,621
Preferred stock dividends and other
(2,612)
(2,329)
(10,177)
(9,147)
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
$
108,426
$
57,715
$
398,687
$
211,474
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
90,284
89,915
90,206
90,151
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.20
$
0.64
$
4.43
$
2.35
Diluted
1.20
0.64
4.42
2.35
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
189,985
$
196,273
$
185,919
$
190,536
$
189,010
Interest and dividends on securities
45,990
43,362
45,586
44,947
46,874
Loans held for sale
45
57
53
91
181
Total interest income
236,020
239,692
231,558
235,574
236,065
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,027
4,571
5,094
6,439
8,651
Borrowings
5,211
5,430
5,612
5,371
10,485
Total interest expense
9,238
10,001
10,706
11,810
19,136
Net interest income
226,782
229,691
220,852
223,764
216,929
Provision for credit losses
(15,000)
7,750
(21,500)
(25,750)
(1,000)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
241,782
221,941
242,352
249,514
217,929
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
40,544
40,258
41,439
40,469
38,345
Loan and lease related fees
9,602
10,881
7,862
8,313
9,095
Wealth and investment services
10,111
9,985
10,087
9,403
8,820
Mortgage banking activities
733
1,525
1,319
2,642
4,110
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
3,627
3,666
3,603
3,533
3,662
Other income
25,521
17,460
8,392
12,397
12,731
Total non-interest income
90,138
83,775
72,702
76,757
76,763
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
109,283
105,352
97,754
107,600
122,754
Occupancy
13,256
12,430
14,010
15,650
28,024
Technology and equipment
28,750
28,441
27,124
28,516
29,122
Marketing
2,599
3,721
3,227
2,504
3,485
Professional and outside services
9,360
7,074
21,025
9,776
11,380
Intangible assets amortization
1,118
1,124
1,132
1,139
1,147
Loan workout expenses
244
203
327
394
261
Deposit insurance
4,234
3,855
3,749
3,956
4,372
Other expenses
21,009
18,037
18,680
18,447
18,985
Total non-interest expense
189,853
180,237
187,028
187,982
219,530
Income before income taxes
142,067
125,479
128,026
138,289
75,162
Income tax expense
31,029
29,766
33,991
30,211
15,118
Net income
111,038
95,713
94,035
108,078
60,044
Preferred stock dividends and other
(2,612)
(2,542)
(2,480)
(2,548)
(2,329)
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
$
108,426
$
93,171
$
91,555
$
105,530
$
57,715
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
90,284
90,232
90,221
90,108
89,915
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.20
$
1.03
$
1.02
$
1.18
$
0.64
Diluted
1.20
1.03
1.01
1.17
0.64
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
21,902,101
$
190,698
3.43
%
$
21,729,250
$
189,829
3.44
%
Investment securities (a)
10,267,103
46,903
1.89
8,923,336
48,124
2.22
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
72,972
315
1.71
85,535
484
2.25
Interest-bearing deposits (b)
1,214,479
456
0.15
102,011
24
0.09
Loans held for sale
8,302
45
2.15
25,777
181
2.80
Total interest-earning assets
33,464,957
$
238,417
2.84
%
30,865,909
$
238,642
3.08
%
Non-interest-earning assets
1,915,632
2,000,217
Total Assets
$
35,380,589
$
32,866,126
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
7,185,323
$
-
-
%
$
6,213,119
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,320,585
1,057
0.06
7,012,813
1,557
0.09
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
13,627,473
1,819
0.05
11,469,937
2,400
0.08
Certificates of deposit
1,985,900
1,151
0.23
2,519,845
4,694
0.74
Total deposits
30,119,281
4,027
0.05
27,215,714
8,651
0.13
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
604,555
824
0.53
1,073,014
623
0.23
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
38,810
169
1.71
313,354
5,622
7.02
Long-term debt (a)
563,505
4,218
3.22
568,237
4,240
3.24
Total borrowings
1,206,870
5,211
1.78
1,954,605
10,485
2.17
Total interest-bearing liabilities
31,326,151
$
9,238
0.12
%
29,170,319
$
19,136
0.26
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
642,527
456,586
Total liabilities
31,968,678
29,626,905
Preferred stock
145,037
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
3,266,874
3,094,184
Total shareholders' equity
3,411,911
3,239,221
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
35,380,589
$
32,866,126
Tax-equivalent net interest income
229,179
219,506
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(2,397)
(2,577)
Net interest income
$
226,782
$
216,929
Net interest margin
2.73
%
2.83
%
(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsetttled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
21,584,872
$
765,682
3.55
%
$
21,385,702
$
792,929
3.71
%
Investment securities (a)
9,228,743
183,630
2.03
8,647,322
215,151
2.56
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
76,015
1,224
1.61
102,943
3,200
3.11
Interest-bearing deposits(b)
1,379,081
1,875
0.14
93,011
246
0.26
Loans held for sale
10,705
246
2.30
25,902
769
2.97
Total interest-earning assets
32,279,416
$
952,657
2.97
%
30,254,880
$
1,012,295
3.37
%
Non-interest-earning assets
1,955,330
2,012,900
Total Assets
$
34,234,746
$
32,267,780
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
6,897,464
$
-
-
%
$
5,698,399
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,390,702
5,777
0.08
6,893,996
9,530
0.14
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
12,843,843
6,936
0.05
10,689,634
25,248
0.24
Certificates of deposit
2,105,809
7,418
0.35
2,760,561
33,119
1.20
Total deposits
29,237,818
20,131
0.07
26,042,590
67,897
0.26
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
543,286
3,040
0.56
1,292,571
5,941
0.46
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
108,216
1,708
1.58
730,125
18,767
2.57
Long-term debt (a)
565,271
16,876
3.22
564,919
18,051
3.45
Total borrowings
1,216,773
21,624
1.84
2,587,615
42,759
1.68
Total interest-bearing liabilities
30,454,591
$
41,755
0.14
%
28,630,205
$
110,656
0.39
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
441,391
439,084
Total liabilities
30,895,982
29,069,289
Preferred stock
145,037
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
3,193,727
3,053,454
Total shareholders' equity
3,338,764
3,198,491
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
34,234,746
$
32,267,780
Tax-equivalent net interest income
910,902
901,639
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(9,813)
(10,246)
Net interest income
$
901,089
$
891,393
Net interest margin
2.84
%
3.00
%
(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsettled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
7,509,538
$
7,172,345
$
7,473,758
$
7,530,066
$
7,687,300
Asset-based lending
1,067,248
986,782
943,961
907,421
890,598
Commercial real estate
6,603,180
6,522,679
6,410,672
6,338,056
6,322,637
Residential mortgages
5,412,905
5,167,527
4,856,302
4,668,945
4,782,016
Consumer
1,678,858
1,731,002
1,790,308
1,856,895
1,958,664
Total Loan and Lease Balances
22,271,729
21,580,335
21,475,001
21,301,383
21,641,215
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(301,187)
(314,922)
(307,945)
(328,351)
(359,431)
Loans and Leases, net
$
21,970,542
$
21,265,413
$
21,167,056
$
20,973,032
$
21,281,784
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
7,304,985
$
7,280,258
$
7,545,398
$
7,650,367
$
7,662,828
Asset-based lending
1,010,874
956,535
937,580
896,093
874,221
Commercial real estate
6,575,865
6,510,100
6,365,830
6,303,765
6,363,776
Residential mortgages
5,309,127
5,036,329
4,738,859
4,720,703
4,821,199
Consumer
1,701,250
1,755,291
1,825,772
1,910,392
2,007,226
Total Loan and Lease Balances
21,902,101
21,538,513
21,413,439
21,481,320
21,729,250
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(317,848)
(308,279)
(332,522)
(364,358)
(375,080)
Loans and Leases, net
$
21,584,253
$
21,230,234
$
21,080,917
$
21,116,962
$
21,354,170
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonperforming loans and leases:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
63,553
$
40,774
$
57,831
$
60,103
$
71,499
Asset-based lending
2,114
2,139
2,403
2,430
2,622
Commercial real estate
5,058
15,972
12,687
13,743
21,222
Residential mortgages
15,591
19,327
21,467
42,708
41,033
Consumer
23,462
23,558
26,353
31,437
31,629
Total nonperforming loans and leases
$
109,778
$
101,770
$
120,741
$
150,421
$
168,005
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
102
$
175
Residential mortgages
2,276
1,759
1,934
1,695
1,544
Consumer
536
680
822
590
590
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
2,812
$
2,439
$
2,756
$
2,387
$
2,309
Total nonperforming assets
$
112,590
$
104,209
$
123,497
$
152,808
$
170,314
Past due 30-89 days:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
9,340
$
5,537
$
3,154
$
7,395
$
8,918
Asset-based lending
-
-
-
-
1,175
Commercial real estate
921
821
1,679
699
3,003
Residential mortgages
3,561
3,447
4,690
5,241
10,623
Consumer
5,576
7,158
8,829
7,036
8,720
Total past due 30-89 days
19,398
16,963
18,352
20,371
32,439
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
2,507
107
25
50
445
Total past due loans and leases
$
21,905
$
17,070
$
18,377
$
20,421
$
32,884
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Beginning balance
$
314,922
$
307,945
$
328,351
$
359,431
$
369,811
Provision
(14,980)
7,898
(21,574)
(25,759)
(992)
Charge-offs:
Commercial non-mortgage
708
1,706
431
1,164
7,876
Commercial real estate
91
17
163
5,157
688
Residential mortgages
35
88
1,105
380
105
Consumer
1,347
1,965
1,703
2,594
2,673
Total charge-offs
2,181
3,776
3,402
9,295
11,342
Recoveries:
Commercial non-mortgage
159
137
824
209
232
Asset-based lending
21
-
2
1,424
33
Commercial real estate
927
5
10
3
3
Residential mortgages
145
672
782
1,158
190
Consumer
2,174
2,041
2,952
1,180
1,496
Total recoveries
3,426
2,855
4,570
3,974
1,954
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
(1,245)
921
(1,168)
5,321
9,388
Ending balance
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
$
328,351
$
359,431
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$
189,853
$
180,237
$
187,028
$
187,982
$
219,530
Less: Foreclosed property activity
(347)
(142)
(137)
91
(836)
Intangible assets amortization
1,118
1,124
1,132
1,139
1,147
Strategic initiatives
600
(4,011)
1,138
9,441
38,265
Merger related
10,560
9,847
17,047
-
-
Debt prepayment costs
2,526
-
-
-
-
Non-interest expense
$
175,396
$
173,419
$
167,848
$
177,311
$
180,954
Net interest income
$
226,782
$
229,691
$
220,852
$
223,764
$
216,929
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
2,397
2,434
2,487
2,495
2,577
Non-interest income
90,138
83,775
72,702
76,757
76,763
Other
431
327
309
277
291
Loss on hedge terminations
-
-
-
-
3,680
Income
$
319,748
$
316,227
$
296,350
$
303,293
$
300,240
Efficiency ratio
54.85
%
54.84
%
56.64
%
58.46
%
60.27
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
Net income
$
111,038
$
95,713
$
94,035
$
108,078
$
60,044
Less: Preferred stock dividends
1,969
1,968
1,969
1,969
1,969
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
883
888
894
900
906
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization
$
109,952
$
94,633
$
92,960
$
107,009
$
58,981
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis
$
439,808
$
378,532
$
371,840
$
428,036
$
235,924
Average shareholders' equity
$
3,411,911
$
3,375,401
$
3,311,406
$
3,254,203
$
3,239,221
Less: Average preferred stock
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
556,784
557,902
559,032
560,173
561,303
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
2,710,090
$
2,672,462
$
2,607,337
$
2,548,993
$
2,532,881
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
16.23
%
14.16
%
14.26
%
16.79
%
9.31
%
Tangible equity:
Shareholders' equity
$
3,438,325
$
3,386,189
$
3,329,705
$
3,272,928
$
3,234,625
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
556,242
557,360
558,485
559,617
560,756
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
$
2,771,220
$
2,713,311
$
2,673,869
Total assets
$
34,915,599
$
35,374,258
$
33,753,752
$
33,259,037
$
32,590,690
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
556,242
557,360
558,485
559,617
560,756
Tangible assets
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
$
33,195,267
$
32,699,420
$
32,029,934
Tangible equity
8.39
%
8.12
%
8.35
%
8.30
%
8.35
%
Tangible common equity:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
$
2,771,220
$
2,713,311
$
2,673,869
Less: Preferred stock
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
$
2,626,183
$
2,568,274
$
2,528,832
Tangible assets
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
$
33,195,267
$
32,699,420
$
32,029,934
Tangible common equity
7.97
%
7.71
%
7.91
%
7.85
%
7.90
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
$
2,626,183
$
2,568,274
$
2,528,832
Common shares outstanding
90,584
90,588
90,594
90,410
90,199
Tangible book value per common share
$
30.22
$
29.63
$
28.99
$
28.41
$
28.04
Core deposits:
Total deposits
$
29,847,029
$
30,026,327
$
28,846,966
$
28,481,834
$
27,335,436
Less: Certificates of deposit
1,797,770
1,884,373
2,014,544
2,234,133
2,487,818
Core deposits
$
28,049,259
$
28,141,954
$
26,832,422
$
26,247,701
$
24,847,618
(In millions, except per share data)
GAAP earnings adjusted for one-time charges:
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Pre-Tax Income
Earnings Applicable to
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
142.1
$
108.4
$
1.20
Strategic initiatives
0.6
0.4
-
Merger related
10.6
7.8
0.09
Debt prepayment costs
2.5
1.9
0.02
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
155.8
$
118.5
$
1.31
