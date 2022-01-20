UNION INSTITUTE & UNIVERSITY'S THE INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE SEEKS INPUT FROM COMMUNITY FOR ONE JUST WORLD RESOURCE CENTER

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University's (UI&U) The Institute for Social Justice (TISJ), founded to provide innovative and practical solutions for the challenges to social justice around the world, announced today its One Just World Resource Center is seeking community input and action partners. Everyone is invited to share their voice on monthly topics which will help guide TISJ as it continues to plan and build content, resources and programs. It is also seeking influencers, changemakers, and organizations that have made a positive impact in bringing about social justice. This outreach and inclusion of community voices is considered an essential step in TISJ's focus on expanding social justice, from the ground-up.

Submissions can be made via One Just World Resource Center https://www.tisj.myunion.edu/resource-center. The many voices will help TISJ understand and identify what the community needs most as well as inform development of helpful resources.

"TISJ is strongly committed to engaging, collaborating, and creating with those who have already found a way to make a difference," said Betsy Martin, Executive Director, TISJ. As an example, the Bob Moses Educational Series is one of the first initiatives under development at TISJ. This changemaker's model of group-centered leadership, which empowered Black people with voting rights and youth with math skills, has inspired many of the community-building initiatives TISJ is putting in place.

"We want to provide guidance, resources, and tools to help individuals and organizations take action in a way that provides meaningful impact," said Martin. "We understand that this may look different depending on your point of view and your community. This is why we are asking everyone to lend their voice to the conversation – Log in and speak up, we're listening!"

The One Just World Resource Center will provide individual and organizational support services, including helpful content, interactive events, opportunity to connect in action projects. The input received via the Resource Center, will inspire experiences offered across the entire One Just World platform, including the Digital Library of videos, podcasts, webinars, articles, papers, and research; Virtual Coffee, which hosts conversations and networking; Virtual Community, which provides both physical and digital work and meeting spaces; Book Circle, which organizes social justice book-sharing, discussions, and author events; and Online Events, that will include webinars, podcasts, and discussions.

The Institute for Social Justice exists to impact society through participatory and democratic work with individuals and organizations. Beginning with reflective abilities and systemic awareness, it creates organizational and social structures that no longer perpetuate injustice in society. TISJ applies theory to practice through a coalition of thought leaders who are scholar-practitioners, philanthropists, policymakers, community advocates, and others committed to promoting social justice and equity in the U.S. and globally through research, education, and policy. Since its founding in 1964, UI&U has focused on academic excellence, creativity, diversity, and integrity. TISJ aims to reach significant and clear progress toward social justice by advocating for equality, valuing diversity, and committing to an innovative teaching and learning environment that shrinks economic disparities and eliminates racism. TISJ connects programs and individuals that are committed to providing "innovative and pragmatic solutions" globally. To learn more about The Institute for Social Justice, visit tisj.myunion.edu.

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University has been a nonprofit pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates designed for those seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasize relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates – including two dozen college presidents, leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica – promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities. Based in Cincinnati, UI&U has additional Academic Centers in California (Los Angeles and Sacramento) and Florida (hollywood). To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

