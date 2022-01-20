ROBERT ANDERSON, JR. NAMED CHAIRMAN OF CYBER DEFENSE LABS' BOARD

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a Dallas-based expert cybersecurity services firm that helps companies strengthen security and reduce risk across their business environments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Robert Anderson, Jr. will assume the role of chairman and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Previous chairman, Rod Jones, has been named senior managing partner and will continue to serve as a member of Cyber Defense Labs' Board.

Robert Anderson Jr.

As CEO, Anderson leads a team of experts dedicated to helping companies improve their information security and create resilient operations that can combat cyberthreats. He brings decades of strong executive leadership and knowledge in cybersecurity, counterintelligence, economic espionage, and critical incident response to Cyber Defense Labs.

"I am extremely proud of the strong management team we have assembled and the significant results we have achieved since we first set out to build an expert cybersecurity services firm capable of providing high-quality cybersecurity services, focused and responsive to meeting our client partners' unique needs at all times," said Rod Jones. "With three years of strong, consecutive growth, I could not be more pleased to transition the role of chairman to Bob Anderson, a visionary business leader with a proven record of performance, whose trusted expertise will lead us through this next period of growth and transition."

In his previous role as chairman, Rod Jones leveraged decades of experience as an entrepreneur and strategic investor in security and technology companies to support Cyber Defense Labs' business goals and sustained success.

"No one has shown more support and overall enthusiasm for our mission at Cyber Defense Labs than Rod Jones," said Robert Anderson, Jr. "His unwavering commitment, from the very beginning, has enabled us to not only provide customized cybersecurity solutions with wide-ranging capability but he has expanded opportunity consistent with our business strategy despite pandemic conditions and times of uncertainty for many. I am excited to step into this expanded role and remain committed to proactively accelerating the growth of Cyber Defense Labs into 2022."

Cyber Defense Labs President Jason Cook added, "Rod's leadership and positive energy over the past three years has contributed to the successful growth of Cyber Defense Labs in multiple ways. We remain grateful for his continued support, wisdom and active participation as a managing partner as we enter this next chapter."

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during, and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Cyber Defense Labs)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cyber Defense Labs