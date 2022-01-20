Red Man Rebrands as America's Best Chew A New Name with the Same Commitment to Quality

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Man, the iconic chewing tobacco brand, is now known as America's Best Chew®. The name change comes as part of the product's 135th anniversary, and reflects the success of the #1 product in the category, while providing greater alignment with company values

Many consumers may already be familiar with the name, as it has been the product's tagline for decades. New packaging will reflect the rebrand, but the product within is exactly the same . Consumers can expect the same high-quality chewing tobacco that has been enjoyed by generations, right down to the unmistakable aroma, texture, and flavor.

"Understanding that an essential part of being America's best means being a leader, Swedish Match worked diligently over the past several months to make changes in response to our heightened awareness and our desire to be more inclusive," said Joe Ackerman, Vice President of Marketing. "Consumers and diverse agency partners were selected to participate in the rebranding research. It was critical and valuable for us to gain these insights and recommendations to develop America's Best Chew packaging."

"I applaud the Swedish Match company for retiring the use of "Red Man" as a product name," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. "Nationally, we are moving away from the use of derogatory terms and depictions of Native Americans as product mascots because representations are stereotypical caricatures, and they do not honor us or reflect how we live and thrive, both as individuals and as unique Tribal Nations today. The announcement to change the brand's name and imagery gives us hope that more companies, schools and sports teams hear us, and that we will continue to make impactful national changes for the betterment of Indian Country."

Fawn Sharp, President of the National Congress of American Indians added, "This decision exemplifies the global awakening of these harmful practices toward Indigenous Peoples and gives us hope that others will follow Swedish Match's bold and courageous lead."

"While the phrase, 'America's Best Chew', may have gone unnoticed to some, it is an essential part of who we are," according to Ackerman. "It represents our founder John Pinkerton's passion and commitment to quality. More importantly, America's Best Chew was the promise that Pinkerton made 135 years ago when he created the original recipe and innovative flavoring process that we still use today."

The transition to the new America's Best Chew packaging will begin within the next few weeks.

