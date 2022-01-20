PURECYCLE TEAMS UP WITH MYTHBUSTERS ALUM, EXPLR MEDIA TO EDUCATE STUDENTS ON PLASTIC WASTE SCIENCE & SOLUTIONS Educational episode featuring PureCycle's plastic recycling tech to premiere Wednesday, January 26, at 9:30 a.m.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), in partnership with EXPLR Media, announced an episode of EXPLR's upcoming "Everyday Science Stuff" original series, which will spotlight PureCycle's unique recycling process that uses proprietary technology to transform common plastic waste which would otherwise find its way into landfills or oceans into a versatile, sustainable recycled material.

Join PureCycle and EXPLR Media for the premiere of ‘Everyday Science Stuff’ on Wednesday, January 26

The episode – produced by EXPLR Media executives Kari Byron and Jenny Buccos – is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Orlando Science Center, where it will be screened for local students and community leaders. The event will be open to the media with availability for interviews immediately following the conclusion of the screening at 10:30 a.m. Due to capacity restrictions, members of the public wishing to attend the screening must register here. The Orlando Science Center requires face coverings for all visitors ages 3 and up.

When EXPLR executives learned how PureCycle's technology could revolutionize the recycling industry and reduce society's reliance on single-use plastics, an innovative partnership was formed between the two companies. In October 2021, EXPLR Media founder and multi-award-winning director and producer Jenny Buccos – along with celebrity and EXPLR Media co-founder Kari Byron from the hit television program "MythBusters" – developed a PureCycle-focused "Everyday Science Stuff" episode geared toward kids to educate and inspire the next generation. The episode was filmed at PureCycle's flagship plant in Ironton, Ohio and features popular scientist and keynote speaker Justin Shaifer, also known as "Mr. Fascinate".

"The innovative solutions PureCycle brings to the table for recycling are inspiring," said Jenny Buccos, EXPLR Media founder and head of content. "Our goal at EXPLR Media is to make videos that spark curiosity and conversation. PureCycle's episode will be a go-to resource for young people to grow into knowledgeable global citizens."

"Partnering with EXPLR Media is an opportunity for PureCycle to spark ECO- and STEM- enthusiasm in young students to start reimagining new solutions to today's environmental challenges like plastic pollution. Our goal is to educate and inspire new thinking that leads to future innovation and the creation of technologies like PureCycle's that will create real positive change in our environment," said Dustin Olson, PureCycle's Chief Manufacturing Officer.

While No. 5 plastic is one of the most commonly used plastics in the world, it is also one of the least recycled. Using patented technology that removes contaminants, PureCycle is able to create an ultra-pure recycled material that can be recycled again and again.

About EXPLR Media

EXPLR Media is an entertainment company that focuses on making diverse and engaging learning materials for both the home and the classroom to emphasize learning in all categories. The company has worked on various projects with trusted and awarded brands in educational media, including OSCAR short-listed films and series from Parents' Choice Award and EMMY Award winners and nominees.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented, solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in an ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com .

