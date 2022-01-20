NEXT WEEK: Texas Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to School Choice Week Celebrations

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, and families need education options. That's the message Texas families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Texas schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,214 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable celebrations in Texas will be a school fair at the Houston Zoo on Saturday, Jan. 22, and a school fair at the San Antonio food bank on Saturday, Jan. 29. Texans will also participate in the 1ra Feria Virtual Nacional Escolar y de Recursos en Español (First National Virtual School and Resource Fair in Spanish) on Friday, Jan. 28.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, including the McLennan County Courthouse in Waco.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Texas, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Greg Abbot has officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Texas School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Houston, Irving, Cleveland, Grapevine, Oyster Creek, Richardson, Brazoria, Dalworthington Gardens, Combine, Lexington, Blanco, Midland, Keller, Sulphur Springs, Balch Springs, Balcones Heights, Selma, Cut and Shoot, Bellmead, Prosper, Marlin, Magnolia, Corinth, and Roscoe; alongside the counties of Liberty, Wilson, Lynn, Gonzales, Kerr, and Kimble.

"More families are moving to Texas this year, and it's already the second-largest state," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "As Texas families who have benefited from school choice celebrate School Choice Week, we hope their stories are a beacon of hope to all those newly navigating the school choice process."

To download a guide to Texas school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Texas events at schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

