NEXT WEEK: K-12 Parents, Educators Unite for School Choice Week Celebrations in Kansas As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

TOPEKA, Kan, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families have different learning needs, that's why they need school choice. That's the message Kansas families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Kansas schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 253 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable events in Kansas are a press conference with parents, private educators, and community leaders on Thursday, Jan. 27 and a "Women's Encouragement Day" to uplift homeschool mothers on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Kansas, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Kansas students receiving free or reduced price lunches at any K-8 school are eligible for the state-run scholarship program.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Clay Center and Shawnee and the county of McPherson.

"This week, Kansas families join the nation in celebrating their schools and the positive ways that education shapes kids' lives," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Education starts with families; let's support all parents in finding learning environments where their child is challenged, inspired, and successful."

To download a guide to Kansas school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/kansas.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Kansas events at schoolchoiceweek.com/kansas.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

