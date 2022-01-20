NEXT WEEK: Alabama Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Attitude to National School Choice Week Celebrations As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently and families need flexibility, so give them education choices. That is the message Alabama community members are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022

Alabama schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 416 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among Alabama's notable events will be a student breakfast with community leaders in Montgomery on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and a homeschool open house in Tuscaloosa on Monday, Jan. 31.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Alabama, the Mobile RSA Tower will light up from dusk until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

In Alabama, education options include traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, homeschooling, and online schools. Alabama does not yet offer open enrollment in traditional public schools. Regarding private school access, students below a certain income level or transferring from underperforming schools are eligible for state-run scholarship programs.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Geneva, Rainbow City, Moody, Georgiana, Athens, Owens Cross Roads, and Huntsville.

"School choice recognizes the simple truth that every child learns differently," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "School Choice Week is an effort to share information and support with parents, so that finding a great education option becomes a reality for every Alabama child."

To download a guide to Alabama school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Alabama events at schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

