KLab Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights for Online Mobile Game Based on "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" TV Anime Series

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as "KLab") announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights, excluding Japan, for the mobile online game based on the "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" animated series, which is being developed in partnership with Shengqu Games (Headquarters: Shanghai, China, CEO: Xie Fei).

As a result, the distribution target area has been added and expanded from Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau originally announced in August 2020.



Business Model

KLab aims to generate revenue opportunities by promoting the "Overseas Game Development Support Model". This model is defined by obtaining licenses for games from Japanese IP holders who are aiming to generate overseas revenue by developing games jointly with overseas developers.

KLab strives to expand its business leveraging its current knowledge of relationships with IP holders and overseas developers. Through the implementation of this business strategy, KLab will continue to promote and develop IP based games for international audiences.

Progress on future development and publishing in other distribution areas will be announced when available.

About "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure"

This project is based on "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure," a popular manga series featured since 1987 in Shueisha's landmark comic anthology, Weekly Shonen Jump. The eighth part of the series "JoJolion" finished serialization in the "Ultra Jump" magazine September 2021. In 2018, "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind" was animated and gained popularity all over the world. In addition, the new anime "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean" is currently airing.

Game Overview

Simplified Chinese Title: 乔乔的奇妙冒险黄金赞歌

Official Website: https://jojozg.web.sdo.com/

Official Weibo&WeChat Account: @乔乔正版手游黄金赞歌

Official WeChat Account: 乔乔正版手游黄金赞歌

Copyright: ©Hirohiko Araki&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA,JOJO The Animation Project © KLabGames ©Shengqu Games

*All other aforementioned company, product, and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

