Info-Tech Releases Exclusive Interview with CVS Health Chairman

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tech Insights, a podcast from Info-Tech Research Group, has released an exclusive interview with special guest David Dorman, Chairman of CVS Health. Led by host Brian Jackson and research fellow Kenneth McGee, the interview discusses the future of health, corporate social responsibility (CSR), environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), and vaccine delivery.

"Every industry is coming to grips with the disruption caused by the pandemic, but few are as impacted as a firm like CVS Health," says Brian Jackson, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Not only are they directly involved in vaccine distribution and mental health support, but they are thinking through how to manage a workforce in a hybrid operating environment and contemplate how to serve their customers in a digital context. David Dorman brings a unique perspective not only from the chairman's seat but also from his experience as CEO of AT&T, where he witnessed the effects of digital transformation on another industry."

Dorman is the chairman of CVS Health, a network of retail locations within a 10-minute drive of 85% of the U.S. population. The pharmacy has played a crucial role in supporting the collective health of Americans during the pandemic.

Over this period, CVS Health has accelerated its digital initiatives to push out services through mobile apps and websites. It also further integrated Aetna, a health insurance firm it acquired in 2019, and launched a new virtual care platform.

Top Discussion Points from the Interview:

The future of healthcare and the experience of delivering it virtually

Corporate Social Responsibility goals and how the pandemic has played a role in shaping strategy

David Dorman's Transform Health 2030 strategy, and how it supports the United Nation's Sustainable Development goals

The impact of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) topics on organizations

(This interview was recorded remotely in November 2021.)

