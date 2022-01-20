NEW YORK and NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a multi-year deal to become the global presenting partner of SALT, a premier thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing. FTX will serve as the presenting sponsor of annual SALT events in North America, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the SALT Crypto Show, a new digital series launching in early 2022.

FTX and SALT Agree to Multi-Year Partnership, Launch Crypto Bahamas Event

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried commented on today's news, "In the financial markets space, SALT has been a leader in presenting industry events with a core focus on technology, finance, and entrepreneurship. We are excited to expand our partnership with SALT, both as a presenting partner for events around the world and developing a premier event with Crypto Bahamas, which will allow us to continue bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset investing."

FTX and SALT will also jointly present a new event, Crypto Bahamas, that will debut April 26-29, 2022, at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau. The invitation-only event will feature collaboration and networking among leading investors and builders in the digital assets industry. To learn more and apply to attend, visit cryptobahamas.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome FTX as SALT's premier global partner and to launch Crypto Bahamas," said Anthony Scaramucci, founder and chairman of SALT. "Sam and the FTX team are building the most important company in crypto and the financial industry more broadly. We are excited to be part of their journey."

SALT New York will once again take place September 12-14, 2022, at the Javits Center Expansion, with announcements on SALT Asia and SALT Middle East in the coming months.

