DCS Corporation Awarded $77M Contract to support Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a 5-year, $77M contract to support the Air Force Operational Test & Evaluation Center Fighter Test Services (AFOTEC FTS) program. DCS will provide Advisory and Assistance Services with additional support and advocacy for the Fighter Operational Test and Evaluation services.

Under AFOTEC FTS, DCS will assist with operational test capabilities necessary to accomplish test planning. The work will include drafting and modifying test plans, data management, and analysis plans. Full contract performance is expected to begin this month at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, Edwards AFB, California, and Yuma Marine Corps Air Station, Arizona.

"DCS is excited for the opportunity to provide support to the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center," Executive Vice President Larry Egbert stated. "We are thrilled to deliver our support to a new customer and assist in Operational Test and Evaluation as it is crucial part of staying at the cutting edge of technology and maintaining air, space and cyberspace superiority."

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

