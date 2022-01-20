Alcor announces the launch of new AccessFlow release, an IAM solution that provides automated, centralized, and compliant Access Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, announced the successful extension of their IAM product, AccessFlow. It is an automated, self-service enterprise access management product built on the ServiceNow® platform and helps organizations in achieving automated, centralized, and compliant Access Management. As a Built on Now application, AccessFlow provides the performance, Security, and GUI of the ServiceNow® platform - designed and tested for fast, agile, secure, resilient, and connected digital transformation.

Meet All-New AccessFlow! An IAM solution that provides automated, centralized, and compliant Access Management

Built to simplify access provisioning, improve visibility, and optimize process compliance, AccessFlow now enables businesses to enjoy the benefits of:

Centralized Access Management: Seamless integration with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), ERP platforms - SAP® and Oracle®, and middleware platforms - Boomi and MuleSoft® ensures true governance and offers a single source of information with consolidated reporting and dashboards. This enhances visibility to third-party accesses and processes in one single place and assists stakeholders in faster and better decision making.

Assured Compliance: As a Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 1 certified product, AccessFlow's Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (ICFR) are approved to meet the highest level of data protection for customers. In addition, seamless AccessFlow collaboration with ServiceNow® GRC ensures that the administrative and security controls are appropriately configured and aligned with the organization's GRC policies. This helps organizations maintain data integrity, extend audit support, and proactively identify and monitor risk-based roles.

Enhanced business productivity and cost efficiency: Newly introduced AccessFlow features and enhancements like Segregation of Duties (SoD), Role based Access Matrix, Dormant Account Alert, and others empower AccessFlow to be even more secure, efficient, and user-friendly. These capabilities eliminate manual intervention and enhance process efficiencies. Businesses are further able to substantially reduce cost by avoiding license leakage and streamlining end-to-end access governance controls. In addition, AccessFlow's extensible and efficient architecture allows easy customizations and upgrades, making the process more agile and scalable.

Superior User Experiences: Customized and intuitive workflows that require little to no specialized skills for managing internal as well as third party accesses offer always-on user experience. Seamless mobile support and fresh AccessFlow enhancements like Training Pre-requisite functionality, enhanced mobile widgets etc. further enhances employee satisfaction and empowers them to stay connected anytime, anywhere.

"The updated version of AccessFlow takes access governance to a new level by providing efficient third-party integrations, ServiceNow® GRC collaboration, and SOC1 Compliance with effective internal controls for data protection. This automated and unified approach of managing access over extended integrations with other robust features like SoD, Role-Based Access Matrix, Training Prerequisites, Dormant Account Alert, and more will enable organizations to significantly reduce time, cost, and effort. The all-new AccessFlow is bigger, better, and bolder with a single view of accesses, compliance assurance, and multiple brand-new features curated to meet the IAM needs of modern organizations." says Monisha Singh, Chairperson and Senior Principal at Alcor.

AccessFlow Product Manager, Jenifer Rubavathy adds "Over a past few years, we have seen big increase in the demand of automating the access management processes for granting authorizations in accordance with compliance requirements. As a result, AccessFlow has collaborated with ServiceNow GRC and also extended Integrations with Azure AD and middleware platforms. Some of the essential holistic approaches to IAM that enable you to develop your cybersecurity posture including preventive Segregation of Duties into the access request process, effectively controls for permission level risks, and offering enterprise-wide access visibility increases the organization's security, process efficiency as well as avoids the penalties for noncompliance."

Alcor is hosting a webinar "Demystifying Identity and Access Management with AccessFlow" on January 27 at 10 am PST.

To join the webinar and discover how AccessFlow can reduce cost, increase business productivity, and improve overall user experience, please register here: https://alcortech.zoom.us/webinar/register/6316425111906/WN_8cDQQ91QQmCRSTO82j6zVw

To learn more about AccessFlow, you can visit AccessFlow Webpage or download the application from the ServiceNow App Store.

For more information on Alcor Solutions, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Oracle® Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEyeTM and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

Media Contact:

Monisha Singh

1-408-393-6340

monisha.singh@alcortech.com



