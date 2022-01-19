SOCMA's Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show Is On!

More than 165 exhibitors already signed up

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates confirmed today that the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show is on for February 28-March 2, at the Omni in Fort Worth, TX.

The show is designed to address the business-critical needs of the specialty chemical supply chain, and optimism is high for this first in-person event of 2022.

"With increasing interest in North American chemical manufacturing, it is more vital than ever for SOCMA to provide a venue for networking and meeting with multiple customers and suppliers under one roof," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "Companies are seeking new manufacturing partners, as well as solutions to transportation issues and packaging shortages, among a host of other business objectives. At the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, they will find a unique variety of problem-solving companies ready to meet those needs."

The Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show features:

165+ exhibitors representing: Equipment Transportation Packaging and much more

39 Exhibitor Showcases highlighting chemistries, capabilities and equipment

Educational and General Sessions on the latest topics facing the industry

SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies.

