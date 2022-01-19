Pond5 Surpasses a Record 30 Million Licensable Videos

Pond5, the world's largest collection of royalty-free videos, becomes the first and only company in the media licensing industry to reach the milestone

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pond5, the world's largest online marketplace for royalty-free video, has become the first stock media company to exceed 30 million licensable royalty-free video clips. With 100,000 artists around the globe uploading 15,000 new videos every day, Pond5 boasts millions more clips than any other stock media provider.

This vast catalog of footage uniquely positions Pond5 to meet the content needs of a widening spectrum of multimedia creators. Demand for video content has never been higher, while budgets and turnaround times for creative teams are tighter than ever. This is the reason Pond5 content can be found across feature films, video games, documentaries, ad campaigns, music videos, and everywhere else stories are being told.

"We're so proud to offer storytellers unparalleled breadth and depth of unique footage to work with," says Tom Crary, CEO of Pond5. "We're also thrilled and inspired to see how our artist community has continued to grow and thrive over the past two years, despite the challenges creators have faced in filming new content. We're committed to helping them make a living doing what they love."

"Building a website and client base on your own can take a great deal of time, energy, and resources," says David Serras Pereira, an artist based in Portugal who licenses footage as JUMPCUTFILMS on Pond5. "By selling my footage exclusively on Pond5 for the past ten years, I've been able to access new markets and grow internationally while concentrating on doing what I love: being creative."

In addition to tens of thousands of individual artists like Serras Pereira, Pond5 also features one-of-a-kind collections from partners like Reuters, the Associated Press, and NFL Films. Reuters CRO Eric Danetz said, "The Reuters partnership with Pond5 has made captivating editorial content—over one million clips dating back to 1896—available to creators around the world seeking to inform, educate, and inspire their audiences."

Pond5 pairs this vast collection with a best-in-class search experience that makes it fast and easy for creators to find exactly what they need. Every purchase also includes a broad, flexible license covering everything from YouTube videos to Super Bowl ads. Check out Pond5's footage collection as well as millions of other media assets like music, sound effects, images, After Effects templates, and more.

Pond5 strives to create world-class storytellers by providing creators of all types with the content they need to tell stories, share knowledge, and inspire audiences. Driven by a commitment to its passionate and growing global community of more than 100,000 professional visual and audio artists, Pond5 provides a platform where creative work can flourish, and artists can make a sustainable living with industry-leading revenue shares. Pond5 serves the needs of creators across industries—from individual users to major corporations—with competitive pricing and an array of purchase options including a unique pay per item model. Purchases are backed by a broad and flexible license, a best price guarantee, and a dedicated team standing by to provide expert assistance.

