Pie Insurance Launches Pay-as-you-go Billing Solution

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), a leading tech-enabled provider of workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, today announced the launch of its new Pay-as-you-go billing solution. New Pie policyholders can pay for their workers' comp insurance policy on their individual payroll cycle, avoiding the need for an initial deposit. With this convenient billing option, Pie works with customers and their payroll providers to ensure accurate premium payments throughout a policy term.

Pie's new solution—initially offered through Reliable Premium Management —was developed to make the commercial insurance experience even more cost-effective and stress-free for small business owners. By adopting Pie's Pay-as-you-go solution, small businesses can reduce upfront costs, improve overall cash flow, and simplify their workers' comp audit experience.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch Pie's Pay-as-you-go offering through our partner agents and directly to small businesses," said Danielle Lucas, director of business development at Pie. "By using a more convenient billing option, customers will have more cash flow and can focus on growing their businesses."

Today marks an important milestone for Pie and its customers, who benefit directly from its new billing offering. Pie will continue to deliver innovative Pay-as-you-go solutions in order to ensure small business owners have access to the best payment options for their individual needs.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

