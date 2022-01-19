Inspire Clean Energy and GivePower Partner to Accelerate a Carbon-Free Future for Developing Countries Disproportionately Impacted by Climate Change New Initiative to Provide Lifesaving, Clean Energy Solutions to Global Communities in Critical Need

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Clean Energy, a subscription-based clean energy company, has announced a partnership with GivePower , a non-profit organization that provides solar-based solutions to secure food, water and electricity for people in regions that need them most. Through a program called the Brighter World Project, Inspire, together with its members, will now advance the clean energy transition in developing countries – including Colombia, Kenya and Nepal – that have been disproportionately affected by climate change.

Inspire Logo

The way the Brighter World Project works is simple: for every year someone is an Inspire member, Inspire will provide clean energy solutions to one person in critical need for one year. Today, more than 3.5 billion people around the world lack access to reliable electricity and nearly 1.5 billion people live in areas with high water scarcity. This partnership is designed to use clean energy to help improve access to basic human needs, such as clean drinking water, for communities that might not otherwise have access. Through this partnership, Inspire plans to donate more than $500,000 to GivePower over the next two years to extend the collective mission of transforming the energy landscape by improving access to clean energy around the globe.

"The time is now to give people the power to take climate action and create a better future for generations to come," said Patrick Maloney, founder and CEO of Inspire. "As we continue our mission of making clean energy accessible to households across the U.S., we also know that climate change is not an equal opportunity offender. It's imperative that Inspire expand beyond our borders and provide renewable energy solutions to communities that have contributed almost nothing to global warming, but are feeling its effects the most."

"GivePower is thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Inspire to accelerate the global transition to an equitable, carbon-free future," said Hayes Barnard, founder, chairman, and CEO of GivePower. "By using clean energy to help power communities in critical need, we can eliminate the use of polluting fuels and countless tons of carbon emissions, while improving lives and livelihoods."

The official partnership marks a continuation and thoughtful evolution of Inspire and GivePower's relationship, which began in 2018 with a series of clean energy projects that provided aid to 50 communities across Nepal and Colombia. Over two years, Inspire employees have traveled alongside GivePower partners to install solar-powered energy and water pumping systems in remote villages that previously lacked electricity. To date, these efforts have generated more than 220,000 kW of clean energy and positively impacted over 60,000 lives.

For more information on Inspire and GivePower's partnership and how to get involved in the mission to power the planet, please visit inspirecleanenergy.com/brighter-world-project/ .

About Inspire Clean Energy

Inspire is a mission-driven, technology-enabled clean energy company that subscribes people to a world where energy from renewable sources is a better choice for their home and the environment. With Inspire, members receive access to clean energy and peace of mind from a predictable price for their home's electricity supply.

Founded in 2014, Inspire has made it easy for hundreds of thousands of people to join the clean energy movement and take action against climate change. Inspire is a certified B Corp and wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies US LLC, with headquarters in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

About GivePower

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy around the globe. GivePower uses solar and battery storage technologies to deliver essential services to the developing world, including sustainable access to clean water produced by the organization's award-winning Solar Water Farms. GivePower has helped bring clean power and clean water to underserved communities in more than 24 countries across Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org . Follow GivePower on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Simone Schmidt, Inspire Clean Energy

sschmidt@inspirecleanenergy.com

GivePower Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Clean Energy