Field Pros Direct is pleased to welcome Hunter Moss as he assumes the role of President and COO

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Pros Direct (FPD), an industry-leading, tech-enabled claims solution developed to simplify the claims process announced the appointment of Hunter Moss as President and COO. Moss assumed this position in December 2021 and will report to Matt Anderson, Founder and CEO of Field Pros Direct.

Hunter has been involved in the insurance industry for nearly 30 years, and has extensive industry experience in global claims, MGA, reinsurance, and the carrier space. Hunter most recently served as CEO of an MGA and founded AI Inspection, a market leader in artificial intelligence technology for premium audits, loss control, inspections, and claims automation. Hunter brings a thorough understanding of technology and operations, as well as successful corporate growth initiatives. Throughout his career, Hunter has created and successfully managed TPAs and A.M. Best A rated insurance companies through transformational growth.

"I was extremely impressed by Hunter's thoughtful approach to simplifying complex problems around gathering and merging data in a meaningful way through AI Inspections" said Anderson.

Anderson continues "Hunter's experience in the claims ecosystem and the success he's had in growing teams will allow Field Pros Direct and Bridgewater Group, LLC. to better understand the vision and needs of our clients."

"I feel that FPD's strong culture, top quality talent, and focus on tech-driven claims solutions is unique in our industry" states Moss. "I am truly fortunate for the opportunity to help further nurture a continued focus on innovative tech claims solutions for our clients and adjusters."

Hunter will work alongside Matt Anderson and the rest of the leadership team with plans to help drive strategic operational initiatives for future growth of the company and the portfolio. "Hunter is similarly dedicated to servant leadership, which is incredibly important to the culture we've cultivated here. This is one of the reasons why I think he is an excellent fit for our team" continued Anderson.

Field Pros Direct also announced that this expansion of the leadership team will come with an acquisition of AI Inspections. This deal will be the company's second acquisition in the last year, the first being the acquisition of 25-year-old third party administration company Bridgewater Group, LLC.in March 2021. This AI Inspection acquisition further positions Field Pros Direct as a visionary in the claims industry.

"We continue to reinvest and reinvent the claims process as we pursue our mission and purpose of bringing empowerment and innovation to the insurance industry" Anderson stated. "This year is set to be an exciting year for our team, Clients, and adjusters as we work towards exciting new offerings for 2022"

Field Pros Direct is an insurtech company that helps Insurance Carriers, Adjusters and Service providers simplify how property claims are handled by leveraging technology and experience-based processes. For more information about Field Pros Direct, visit www.fieldprosdirect.com

