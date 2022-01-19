Commonwealth Hotels Promotes Jennifer Ruiz as General Manager of The Embassy Suites by Hilton Akron Canton Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Jennifer Ruiz has been appointed the general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Akron Canton Airport. Ms. Ruiz brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the regional general manager at the Courtyard Columbus Dublin in Columbus Ohio.

Newly Appointed General Manager at Embassy Suites by Hilton Akron Canton Airport

"Jennifer's career path with our company is a true reflection of dedication and growth from within." said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "She will be integral in ensuring the Embassy Suites continues to remain on the forefront of hospitality in the Canton market."

Jennifer began her career at Commonwealth as the opening general manager for the Fairfield Inn and Suites Canton South and was promoted in 2019 to the regional general manager role where she transitioned two Columbus based hotels in to the Commonwealth organization; leading both in culture, performance, and service. Prior to joining Commonwealth, Jenn served as the general manager with Pillar Hotels & Resorts and Alliance Hospitality. In addition to her hotel responsibilities, Jennifer serves on the OHLA Women in Lodging advisory council and the executive board of Visit Dublin. Ruiz is a graduate of Youngstown State University.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

