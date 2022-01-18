Vuzix and AMA Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Address the Future of the Deskless Workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, and AMA (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALAMA), a pioneer of assisted reality and workflow management software solutions, today announced the reinforcement of their partnership to grow and strengthen both organization's ability to deliver world-class remote collaboration for the deskless workforce.

Vuzix and AMA have been closely working together for over five years and are now widening the scope of their partnership agreement to accelerate the digital transformation of their joint industrial and healthcare customer base. By proposing the lightweight and ergonomically versatile Vuzix M400 smart glasses on the entire XpertEye remote assistance product range, customers will be able to boost productivity and successfully complete remote support tasks safely and efficiently. Customers will now benefit from hands-free collaboration with voice control on XpertEye Essential as well as from seamless remote assistance with the Vuzix M400 wearable display connected to a dedicated smartphone on XpertEye Advanced.

As a strategic partner, AMA has been the first to successfully test and leverage Vivoka's embedded multilingual automatic speech recognition, now standard on Vuzix full line of smart glasses. With 18 languages available, the XpertEye assisted reality solution embraces the unparalleled and secured voice AI capabilities of this embedded speech technology.

"Our growing relationship with AMA increasingly leverages the strong combination of a leading hardware platform and a leading software solution," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The proven productivity improvements of our combined offering will remain a strong demand driver as industry adoption continues to accelerate this year and beyond."

"Our partnership is taking a new step forward. We are convinced that our combined, forward looking vision of remote assistance is key to accompany the rapid digital transformation of our customers," said Guillaume Campion, VP Product & Partnerships at AMA.

