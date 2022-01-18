Meijer Commits to 50 Percent Carbon Emission Reduction Goal by 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwestern retailer Meijer announced today an ambitious goal to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025. Rooted in the company's mission to be a good neighbor, Meijer integrates environmental sustainability into daily operations and is committed to continual improvement through smart decisions and innovations that benefit customers and the broader community.

"At Meijer, we believe in taking responsibility for the well-being of the world around us," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are reducing carbon emissions not only because it makes good business sense, but because it aligns with our values and mission of enriching lives in the communities we serve."

According to a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, greenhouse gas emissions would need to be cut in half by 2030. Meijer has already managed to reduce emissions by 17 percent since 2014, even while opening 52 new stores and additional distribution center facilities. This is equal to a 30 percent reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide emitted per square foot.

As a leader in carbon management, Meijer is committed to cutting emissions faster than what science suggests is necessary and plans to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025. To meet this commitment, Meijer will build on existing energy and fleet efficiency programs by adding more renewable energy procurement and piloting new innovative technologies, such as energy-saving geothermal projects for refrigeration next year.

"Meijer has a longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship that leads back decades to when Fred Meijer spoke at the first Earth Day celebration in Grand Rapids in 1970," said Vik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Properties and Real Estate. "We strive to be a good neighbor, which isn't just about serving our communities today. It's also about protecting our planet for tomorrow, and that's more important than ever."

Meijer has been recognized multiple times for achievements in sustainability. In 2020, for the third consecutive year, Meijer was recognized as a SmartWay® Excellence Award winner as a mixed carrier by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Meijer has also been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency's GreenChill Program for its achievements in reducing refrigerant emissions across all its supercenters. The company has earned multiple GreenChill Superior Achievement awards for reaching its refrigerant leak rate goal by installing leak detection systems, following robust maintenance policies and by replacing end-of-life equipment at each of its stores.

Part of the commitment to being a good neighbor includes constructing environmentally responsible buildings, including using the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standard as a guide to build efficient stores.

"Lessening our impact on the environment through a continued commitment in reducing carbon emissions is an issue that is important to us and our customers," said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. "We've made significant progress over the years, but we look forward to continuing to do what is right for the world we live in."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

