A360 MEDIA TO ACQUIRE U.S. PUBLISHING PORTFOLIO FROM BAUER MEDIA GROUP

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360, LLC's A360 Media ("A360") and Bauer Media Group ("Bauer") today announced that A360 has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bauer's U.S. publishing business. This transaction includes the print and digital assets of Woman's World, First for Women and the Bauer U.S. bookazine business which produces more than 100 special interest publications per year. The transaction is expected to close in February 2022.

David Parry, CEO of Accelerate360 said: "This is an extraordinary opportunity to not only add industry leading brands to our brand portfolio, but also add incredibly talented employees with proven abilities in audience development, digital and special interest publications that further expand A360 Media's capabilities and resources."

Doug Olson, president of A360 Media added: "Adding the Bauer U.S. brands underscores our commitment and investment in the company's continued digital transformation as we welcome some of the most trusted, authoritative, and valuable brands to A360 to provide more value to both our consumers and advertisers across multiple platforms."

Bauer Media is one of the most successful privately owned publishing houses, with some of the most popular magazine and digital brands in Germany, the UK, Poland, and France and publishes more 600 magazines, more than 400 digital products.

Bauer will continue to focus on strategic investments and long-term business diversification opportunities in Europe, where it has operations in 13 countries across four business areas: Publishing, Audio, Online Comparison Platforms and digital services in the SME sector. The transaction marks Bauer's exit from the U.S. market.

Rob Munro Hall, president of Bauer's Publishing said: "Today's announcement emphasises our focus on markets where we can scale to compete effectively. Publishing is in our DNA and remains at the heart of our company. While they represent two strong publications, we have concluded that these U.S. titles will be able to more effectively compete as part of an ownership structure that has the scale and capacity to drive the business successfully in the long term."

A360 Media, part of Accelerate360, LLC, owns and operates the leading celebrity and health & fitness media brands in the country. Prior to the acquisition of the Bauer U.S. titles, its brand portfolio has a combined total circulation of 5.3+ million and reach 32.6+ million men and women each month. The company's digital properties reach 50+ million unique visitors and 652+ million page views monthly, and its social media channels reach 56+ million visitors. The addition of Woman's World and First for Women further bolster its scale and reach across all platforms.

About Accelerate360

Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. They deliver consumer products to over 60,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, media, sourcing, marketing, and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,100 employees.

About Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group has become an enduringly successful media corporation by focusing on creating content that matters most to millions of people around the world: from print and online publishing to radio and money-saving services for consumers, as well as sales and marketing services for SMB. Family-owned in the 5th generation, Bauer focuses on the long term, with a consumer-first mindset that guides us across our increasingly diverse portfolio. Our workforce of 15,000 shares a passion – to deliver content and services that are popular with, and helpful to, our customers and partners. www.bauermedia.com

