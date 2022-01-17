The former watch start-up announces the rebranding: "Venezianico" is born

SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE, Italy, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meccaniche Veneziane, an emerging Italian watchmaking brand, after four years of uninterrupted growth, in which it has exported its products to over 80 countries, inaugurates 2022 by changing its name into 'Venezianico', in order to reflect the evolution of its vision.

Nereide Ultraleggero, ref. 3921503C

Venezianico was born from an entrepreneurial initiative launched in May 2017, thanks to the conclusion of three rounds of investments for over $800,000 raised on Kickstarter, the leading American crowdfunding platform.

"The original idea was to celebrate Venice through the customization of the watch mechanics, in particular rotors. Our path has led us to overcome this conception," says Alberto Morelli, Venezianico's CEO. "Today we create watches that evoke the essence of being Venetian. The shapes and materials we choose and the design solutions we apply are functional to convey the curiosity, the pioneering spirit and the search for beauty that have always distinguished the attitude of the lagoon city".

An all-around evolution

Venezianico does not break with the past by maintaining the iconic rounded-tip cross in the logo. It draws inspiration from the cross placed on the top of the Clock Tower in Piazza San Marco, a symbol of the passage of time in the city.

The transformation was necessary to adequately reflect the improvements that the company has made on various fronts. First of all, the growth of technical know-how has brought about several design innovations, for some of which a patent has been filed. In addition, the experience gained over the years has allowed the brand to attain more distinctive and refined shapes, while raising the quality standards.

A contemporary strategic approach

Innovation is not limited to product design alone. Thanks to the digital skills they have developed, the team of Venezianico has been able to go beyond the common view according to which e-commerce and physical retail are in contrast.

This has been made possible through an "omnichannel" strategy that relies on the power of the web to enable customers to choose the sales channel that better fits their preferences. Either physical retail, if they feel the need to see the product first-hand, or e-commerce, if they prefer the immediacy of purchasing online.

Even in the field of payment services, the company has been able to grasp the growing trend of splitting online payments, by introducing Klarna among the gateways available on its online store, thereby making its products – especially high-end ones – even more accessible. This initiative is consistent with Venezianico's mission of creating iconic watches, combining quality with affordability, which will continue to be at the basis of the brand policy, as Alberto Morelli confirms.

Additional information

Venezianico is an Italian company based in San Donà di Piave (Venice) that produces quality and at the same time affordable watches, combining the best know-how of the main manufacturing districts around the world.

For more information, visit www.venezianico.com

Contact:

Email: press@venezianico.com, Tel: +39 0421 633923



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725151/Venezianico_Srl.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725150/Venezianico_Srl_Logo.jpg

Venezianico Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venezianico Srl