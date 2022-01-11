WAYNE-BASED ENERGY EFFICIENCY FIRM AWARDED PSE&G PROGRAM CONTRACT

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelly Energy is excited to announce that they have been awarded a contract for the Direct Install Program offered by Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G), New Jersey's oldest and largest utility, valid through 2023.

Donnelly Energy, an authorized contractor with the PSE&G Direct Install Program.

PSE&G's Direct Install Program helps local and state government, non-profits, and businesses within Urban Enterprise Zones (UEZ) become energy efficient via discounted lighting retrofits and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVACR) upgrades.

PSE&G will pay for 100% of the upfront costs, with customers repaying as little as 20% of the total, interest-free, over 60 months on their PSE&G bill (or in one lump sum payment, if preferred). Eligible commercial facilities must receive natural gas and/or electricity from PSE&G, have peak demands of 200 kW or less, and an acceptable PSE&G bill payment record.

Donnelly Energy will be the authorized contractor responsible for marketing and implementing the program in Passaic, Morris, Middlesex and Hunterdon Counties.

"As New Jersey and PSE&G continue to progress towards a Clean Energy future, we have been fortunate enough to be a part of the journey," said Justin Avallone, the Program Manager for Donnelly Energy. "It's always been our mission at Donnelly to help make it easy for New Jersey and its businesses to 'go green' without breaking the bank, and this new age of energy efficiency programs are just going to elevate that."

Through PSE&G's Direct Install Program, Donnelly Energy will provide program participants with a free on-site energy audit, recommend energy efficiency upgrades, give a detailed cost estimate, and be responsible for completing installations on behalf of PSE&G.

Donnelly Energy brings over 12 years of energy efficiency program expertise to the Garden State, having also been a top performing contractor with Direct Install from New Jersey's Clean Energy Program™ for the past decade.

The Direct Install Program is officially up and running, with Donnelly Energy ready to help its territory. To learn more about the program or to participate, visit https://bizsave.pseg.com/home/direct-install/. You can also contact Donnelly Energy directly at 973-323-8008 or at www.donnellyenergy.com.

ABOUT DONNELLY ENERGY:

Donnelly Energy is a premier energy efficiency firm dedicated to helping New Jersey businesses and local government entities "go green" and save green. With exceptional Direct Install turn-key services and utility resources, Donnelly's mission is to offer the best and most cost-efficient upgrades that help commercial facilities in the Garden State reduce their carbon footprint and overall energy costs.

ABOUT PSE&G:

Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.

