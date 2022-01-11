vivo Strengthens its Global Presence with User-oriented Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Designed to Inspire Joy

The company wraps up 2021 with six new markets in its global network and milestone achievements across product innovations and brand partnerships

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone maker vivo has concluded an exceptional year, redoubling its efforts to deliver exciting new products and experiences to consumers around the world. In 2021, driven by its user-centered innovation strategy, vivo successfully launched cutting-edge devices across its portfolio, notably pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging technology and product design. The company celebrated six new market entries, a significant step in growing its global presence, and remained a top-three company by market share in several key regions.

Throughout the year, vivo took center stage as the sponsor of some of the most-loved international sporting events, joining hands with global partners to foster joyous moments for its customer base across the world.

These are the key milestones that marked vivo's journey in 2021.

Connecting with Global Consumers and Partners

vivo strengthens its global presence, celebrating six new market entries in 2021

In 2021, a total of six new markets joined the vivo global family, as the company officially expanded into Peru, the Czech Republic, Romania, Austria, Serbia, and Mexico. vivo has steadily expanded its global footprint to more than 60 countries and regions, successfully connecting with a wide range of customers through innovative products adapted to diverse consumer needs and budgets.

vivo maintained its growth momentum throughout 2021, ranking fourth in the global smartphone market with an impressive 10 percent market share in the third quarter, according to Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm. Owing to its "More Local, More Global" strategy and tailored offerings, vivo remained a top-three smartphone brand by market share in key overseas markets, including the Philippines, Malaysia, and India.

Under vivo's product and market localization strategy, the company has established seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers) across China, South- and Southeast Asia, and other regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones, with product insight teams in nine major regional markets. vivo's offline retail network has also been expanding with more than 380,000 sales and after-sales service centres globally.

vivo's dedication to providing a premium user experience has also translated into a significant expansion of its overseas digital ecosystem, reaching over 120 million monthly Appstore activations, 10.7 billion app downloads, and over 100 million vivo browser users.

In addition, vivo has implemented a strategic development plan to manage long-term and mutually beneficial collaboration with international partners. In 2021, vivo realized its strategic partnership with German optics company ZEISS, bringing breakthrough mobile imaging technology to vivo's flagship smartphones. The strategic collaboration between vivo and ZEISS exemplifies the value of vivo's strong partnership growth.

Reaching New Milestones in Pushing the Boundaries of Smartphone Innovation

vivo and ZEISS have further advanced the cutting-edge of professional mobile photography throughout 2021 with a single goal in mind – to put photography capabilities, once only accessible to professional photographers, into the hands of regular smartphone users.

Through its partnership with ZEISS, vivo strengthened its efforts in redefining mobile photography by providing users with professional-grade camera technology via the X Series. The first imaging system co-engineered by vivo and ZEISS, debuted on the vivo X60 Series in early 2021. The X60 series integrated vivo's user-oriented innovation with ZEISS's outstanding expertise in mobile imaging to deliver on the brand promise of outstanding software and hardware capabilities.

Its successor, the X70 series, launched globally in September, featuring vivo's V1 imaging chip, which serves to optimize processing power. The X70 series also marked the next chapter in vivo's global imaging partnership with ZEISS, dedicated to creating the ultimate mobile photography experience. The entire vivo X70 lineup has achieved certified compliance for ZEISS' T* Coating, which reduces stray light and ghosting effects to capture true colors in all lighting conditions, significantly enhancing low-light photography capabilities. In addition, vivo's superb Night Mode captures detailed night scenes with a dynamic range, while its top-notch hardware, complemented by vivo's AI algorithms and software, ensures optimal performance at night.

The launch of X70 series marks the next chapter in vivo's imaging partnership with ZEISS

In 2021, vivo also further raised the bar for smartphone selfie cameras with the vivo V Series. The V21 lineup set a new standard for smartphone selfie cameras with its unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera. At the end of the year, vivo teased the launch of the V23 Series, setting new standards in combining advanced camera technology and premium design with its dual front camera and sleek color-changing design. The vivo V Series provides consumers with an ultra-thin and stylish selection of devices equipped with best-in-class tools, including 5G tech and smart home features, at a competitive price.

vivo's independent sub-brand iQOO continued to expand its global user segments with a new performance flagship. The iQOO 7 series infused cutting-edge hardware with astounding software capabilities, creating the ultimate mobile gaming and multi-media entertainment experiences. In 2021, the iQOO 7 Legend was awarded the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award for its unique aesthetic that exudes powerful performance and speed, recognizing the company's user-centric design philosophy.

Beyond releasing breakthrough products, vivo has contributed greatly to 5G development in overseas markets. This year vivo conducted its first 5G SA commercial network testing outside of China in partnership with AIS, a leading regional mobile communications provider. The collaboration will accelerate commercial 5G SA network deployment in Thailand and bring enhanced high-speed 5G experiences to local mobile users. vivo has been dedicated to investing in 5G connectivity to reach the stage of product realization and getting this technology into the hands of consumers. It goes without saying that 5G can facilitate limitless applications, on both industrial and consumer levels.

Celebrating Moments of Joy and Creativity

vivo's

Throughout 2021, vivo partnered with global organizations to support consumer-favorite sporting events and projects that inspired creativity and joy following a tough year.

As part of its long-term commitment to Europe, vivo joined UEFA as the first-ever presenting partner of the UEFA EURO 2020TM opening and closing ceremonies, in which vivo showcased its user-oriented innovations in front of millions of global spectators. Before the tournament, vivo debuted its "To Beautiful Moments" campaign, encouraging fans to capture their cheers and joy during the games.

The company continued to support sporting events, becoming the exclusive smartphone sponsor of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM and connecting with football fans worldwide. The Middle East is a market of critical importance for vivo, constituting an incredible opportunity to engage with local customers in the region.

One of vivo's highlights of this past year was the VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards 2021, launched in partnership with National Geographic. The global smartphone photography competition received over 384,878 photo entries from over 40 countries. As a pioneer and innovator in mobile imaging, vivo aims to encourage users to embrace their creativity and accelerate the development and recognition of mobile photography. The VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards were developed within the larger ecosystem of the VISION+ Project. This initiative fosters the joint creation of images, public education, and the exploration of aesthetics.

Speaking at the vivo 2021 Developer Conference, Senior Vice President of vivo Shi Yujian pointed out that: "2021 is the year for vivo to bring out essential changes, as we are transforming ourselves from a creator of quality products to a creator of revolutionary products underpinned by technological advancement and our design philosophy." Based on the understanding and insight of users and society, vivo will continue to devote itself to technological innovation, creating great products driven by design, while pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging. vivo will continue to grow alongside its consumers, designing technologically advanced and creatively superior products that satisfy the needs of its diverse user base.

