SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BRG, VRS, CERN, and MILE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BRG by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BRG shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of BRG common stock that they hold. Additionally, BRG shareholders will receive shares of the newly formed real estate investment trust named Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc., with a current implied Net Asset Value estimated at $5.60 for each share of BRG common stock. If you own BRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brg

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VRS by BillerudKorsnäs AB. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VRS shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of VRS common stock that they hold. If you own VRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vrs

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CERN by Oracle Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CERN shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of CERN common stock that they hold. If you own CERN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cern

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lemonade, Inc. ("Lemonade). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MILE shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1. If you own MILE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mile

