PDS Consulting Solutions, LLC., New Hire Announcement- Jesse Kepner, CSCP Materials & Advanced Manufacturing Practice Lead

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Kepner, a 17 year veteran of aerospace and defense manufacturing supply chain leadership, has joined PDS Consulting Solutions, LLC. Jesse will bring his extensive knowledge and expertise to PDS as we expand our Materials and Advanced Manufacturing practice in 2022.

PDS Deltek Partner LOGO (PRNewsfoto/PDS Consulting Solutions)

Jesse will lead our team of consultants across the government contracting community in delivery of Costpoint assessments of current use of materials management, manufacturing and supply chain tools; development of actionable project plans for improvement; redress of manufacturing organizational challenges as well as rationalization of applications. In the coming months Jesse will deliver webinars on various topics related to Costpoint Materials Management, Manufacturing and Advanced Manufacturing as well as short videos on best practices across a variety of applications within Costpoint.

Jesse began his career at ATK in design engineering, rapidly growing into a Sr. Supply Chain Leadership role. He played critical roles in major Costpoint implementations and is a respected member of the Costpoint community, including presenting at numerous Insight conferences. He regularly is sought out as a business systems & processes advisor to executive leadership, including helping the team to navigate the business systems/processes integration that was necessary when merging with Orbital Sciences in 2016 and later through their acquisition by Northrop Grumman. Throughout his career Jesse has led teams that played critical roles in division specific and broader company success.

Most recently, Jesse was responsible for all Supply Chain Management for the NGAS Dayton Site & 3 offsite locations. This role required oversight and management of strategic sourcing, procurement and subcontracting, Master scheduling, material & production planning, logistics/stores, government property and production control.

Jesse will bring a "real life" understanding of aerospace and defense manufacturing to our clients and will deliver unparalleled value to their businesses. Jesse holds a BS in Electrical Engineering, an MBA with a concentration in Project Management, and his APICS CSCP Certification.

Kenneth Parsons, Co-Founder and CEO said PDS is both proud and excited to have Mr. Kepner join our team and we look forward to our practice expansion under his leadership.

Contact:

Jennifer Vinson, PDS Consulting Solutions, LLC.

Email: jvinson@pdsconsults.com

Phone: 212.729.0829

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PDS Consulting Solutions