M&M'S® SWEETENS VALENTINE'S DAY WITH HEARTFELT, PERSONALIZED GIFTS

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S, a member of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, unveiled its 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide on MMS.com featuring a "sweet" of personalized, heartfelt gift options that will help fans show their friends, family, or loved ones how much they care.

From themed gift boxes to heart-shaped candy boxes to custom-made M&M'S, the iconic candy brand has personalized gifts that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

"This year the team at Mars has designed our M&M'S Valentine's Day gift guide to make it easy for fans to customize and ship personalized, thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts to anyone who shines a light in their life," said Jarid Lukin, Global Senior Director at M&M'S.

A fun gifting experience for all, fans can choose from a unique range of Valentine's Day-themed packages like the M&M'S Heart-Shaped Candy Box, M&M'S Love You Dispenser, M&M'S Occasion Bottle in a Romance Gift Box, or M&M'S Teddy Bear Gift Box and personalize it with custom M&M'S. Each gift offers the ability to design your own M&M'S with up to three colors, special messages, clip-art, and even a photo – the perfect way to make any Valentine smile.

Ranging from $24.99 to $49.99, M&M'S gift guide items make it easy to share good vibes with a little care, a little craft, and a lot of love.

