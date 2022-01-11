Introducing the Next Generation of Carnation Breakfast Essentials®: New Look and Improved Recipe, All with a Kid-Approved Taste Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Drinks and Powder Drink Mixes now have 25% less added sugars‡ compared to the former drinks

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 55 years, Carnation Breakfast Essentials® products have been there for families, bringing them delicious, nutrient-packed, and convenient breakfast drink options that help meet daily nutritional needs in growing kids and teens. Now, the brand is announcing its next generation of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Drinks and Powder Drink Mixes which have 25% less added sugars‡ when compared to the former drinks, while maintaining a kid-approved taste. The Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Drink beverages are now available in Tetra Pak® cartons, made with responsibly sourced paper, and its iconic packaging features a distinctive and bright new look.

"Many of us have fond memories of the Carnation Breakfast Essentials® that we grew up with. Our team is proud to bring today's families the next generation of these beloved nutrient-packed products now with less added sugars, a modern design and improved sustainability," said Abigail Buckwalter, President, Nestlé Health Science U.S. "As nutritional and environmental preferences evolve, Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is committed to delivering delicious products that meet the needs of today's consumers."

Conveniently available in ready-to-drink and powder formats, Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Drinks and Powder Drink Mixes provide essential nutrients with protein plus 21 vitamins and minerals, including Vitamins C & D, key nutrients for immune support. Each 8 fl oz serving of a Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Drink and each prepared serving of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Powder Drink Mix contains:

Protein to Support Growth and Help Build Muscle:

Vitamin C, a Key Nutrient for Immune Support:

Calcium and Vitamin D to Help Build Strong Bones:

"As a registered dietitian and the mother of a very energetic 6-year-old, I am always looking for convenient, nutrient-dense breakfast options that are kid-friendly, especially ones that contain high-quality protein to support growing muscles and bones," says Lauren Manaker, registered dietitian nutritionist and Nestlé Health Science spokesperson. "My family are big fans of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® nutritional drinks, and I've long recommended it to my clients as well. I'm thrilled that the brand has taken the step of improving their recipe to feature 25% less added sugars than the former products, and that it's still jam-packed with nutrients that will nourish kids and has a great taste kids love."

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Drinks have moved to Tetra Pak® cartons to help eliminate over 3.8 million pounds of plastic annually, while providing the same 8 fl oz (237 mL) serving size. The new reclosable cartons are recyclable with the cap on, made mainly from paper, a renewable resource, with responsibly sourced wood fiber that meet the environmental and social standards of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). The brand's mission, in alignment with Nestlé Health Science, is to make 100% of its packaging fully recyclable or re-useable by 2025.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Drinks and Powder Drink Mixes are available in four classic flavors: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and Cookies n' Creme (ready to drink only), and are nutritionally appropriate for kids ages 4 years and older, including teens and adults. The new packaging, featuring the brand's fresh look designed by Chase Design Group, is rolling out on shelves and online at retailers nationwide.

About Carnation Breakfast Essentials ®

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a nutrient-packed breakfast drink providing 20% or more of the Daily Value for protein and 21 vitamins & minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs and fill nutritional gaps found in kids and teens. At Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, we understand that families have a busy life. At home or on-the-go, we provide a delicious breakfast drink option packed with 10 or more grams of protein plus 21 vitamins and minerals in a convenient, ready to drink or powder format so your kids and family can start the day right! More at www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com.

‡ Added sugars for Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks have been reduced from 15g to 11g per serving. Added sugars for Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Powder Drink Mixes have been reduced from 12g to 9g (Chocolate) and from 11g to 8g (Vanilla and Strawberry).

‡‡ USDA FoodData Central: One large egg has 6.3 g protein. One 5.3 oz cup of Greek Yogurt contains 141 mg calcium. One 8 fl oz glass of skim milk contains 2.9 mcg vitamin D. One medium orange has 70 mg vitamin C.

