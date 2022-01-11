HAIN CELESTIAL SUPPORTS BOULDER COMMUNITY IMPACTED BY COLORADO WILDFIRES

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company, announced today that it is supporting families impacted by the recent Colorado wildfires through significant donations of products from several brands, including Live Clean®, Celestial Seasonings®, Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics® and JĀSÖN®. The company has joined the WE GOT THIS project, a coalition of Colorado brands to offer lasting support and comfort to families impacted by Colorado wildfire destruction.

Hain Celestial is donating more than 10,000 boxes of Celestial Seasonings teas, including Sleepytime Vanilla. The Sleepytime brand was founded in Boulder, CO, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Hain Celestial's flagship brand, Celestial Seasonings, is a Colorado stalwart, headquartered in Boulder for more than 50 years.

"Our hearts and minds are with those navigating all aspects of the Colorado fires, as well as those in the Boulder community that have been a part of the Celestial Seasonings family for 50 years," said JoAnn Murray, Chief Human Resources Officer at Hain Celestial. "From the beginning, we have believed that our business is a force for good, and we hope this gift can provide some much-needed relief and support for our cherished neighbors in a time of need."

Hain is a launch partner in the WE GOT THIS project, working closely with the initiative's founders, Fortnight Collective and Broomfield-based Conscious Alliance, a national nonprofit that brings healthy food to communities in need. Together, the brands are creating Colorado community care packages that include products and services for families impacted by the fires.

In addition, Hain is working directly with members of the Celestial Seasonings family impacted by the fires through the "Hain Helping Hain'' program. The program, with contributions from the company, provides support and resources to employees globally who face financial hardship. Hain is also sponsoring a GoFundMe for a family who lost their home to the fire: https://gofund.me/030c2401 .

For more information on the WE GOT THIS partnership, or to contribute, visit WeGotThisColorado.com or email help@wegotthiscolorado.com .

