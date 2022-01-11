NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Riggs' Rhelief launches their innovative, revolutionary pain relief supplement and offers the first commercially available natural and herbal powder to help people live a more pain free life.

Not satisfied with products available, Dr. Andrew Konen, the co-creator of Dr. Riggs' Rhelief, set out on a path to create a new kind of pain relief for his patients, something powered by nature, supported by clinical research and safe for daily use. Dr. Konens' five years of international research led to the development of Rhelief's proprietary formulations and science-based blends of natural ingredients, all proven to help reduce inflammation and minimize pain receptor conduction caused by physical exertion or over-exercise, providing a general feeling of well-being.

Founder of Konen and Associates PA, a pain management group based in Dallas, TX, with nationwide notoriety, Dr. Konen's patient panel reads more like the "who's who" of high-profile Texans, including retired football hall-of-famers, professional athletes, actors, television personalities and everyday folks looking for ways to live stronger, healthier and pain free. Dr. Konen was elected Chief Resident at UT Southwestern in Anesthesiology and his interventional pain management training was under the world renowned "fathers" of pain management Drs. Gabor Racz and Prithvi Raj.

Today, Dr. Riggs' Rhelief's quarter ounce dose can help people experience pain relief within minutes as it enters the bloodstream quickly and begins relieving, alleviating and reducing pain symptoms from over exertion- and the effects can last hours. When taken in multiple daily doses, Dr. Riggs' Rhelief provides proven pain relief, and unlike other analgesic or prescription pain relievers that can have harsh effects on the human body, Dr. Riggs' Rhelief provides safe and effective usage.

The product comes in a powder form, packaged in light and portable sticks, and can be added to plain water or your other favorite sports drink, with its refreshing cherry flavor. The formulation was crafted to include an all-star team of pain-fighting ingredients like Feverfew, an ultra-powerful anti-inflammatory. Whether battling a headache or lower back pain, Rhelief is what you need in your back pocket.

Dr. Riggs' Rhelief is available online at rhelief.com and Amazon.com in the below offerings:

Dr. Riggs Rhelief Starter Pack with shaker bottle (5 Pack - Wild Cherry) - $9.99

Dr. Riggs Rhelief Single Box (12 Pack - Wild Cherry) - $24.99

Dr. Riggs Rhelief Six Boxes (72 Pack, Wild Cherry) - $150.00

For more on Dr. Riggs' Rhelief, visit: rhelief.com and follow along on Instagram: @rheliefpain.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Riggs' Rhelief