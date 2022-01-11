CABOT ANNOUNCES FIRST U.S. PROJECT WITH CABOT CITRUS FARMS IN FLORIDA

Renowned Canadian Developer Acquires Iconic World Woods Golf Club and Plans Revitalization

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot, the developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, announces the acquisition and reimagination of World Woods Golf Club in Central West Florida. The picturesque property, soon to be known as Cabot Citrus Farms, is set across 1,200 acres of sandy soil and rolling hills canopied by towering sand pines, palmetto trees and century-old moss-covered oaks. It is the perfect addition to Cabot's existing collection of properties best known for breathtaking natural settings, world-class golf and exceptional service. Cabot's growing portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, the highly anticipated Cabot Saint Lucia resort community set to open in late 2022 and Cabot Revelstoke in progress in British Columbia.

"I couldn't wish for a better location for our first U.S. development," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "The property is a nature lover's paradise that rivals the most spectacular sites I've seen across the world. We are excited to build upon the amazing legacy established at World Woods and forge a new path for Cabot Citrus Farms as a vibrant golf and residential community that showcases the Sunshine State's abundant natural offerings."

World Woods was established by Yukihisa Inoue in 1993 and quickly garnered acclaim for its two championship golf courses, Pine Barrens and Rolling Oaks, and impressive practice facilities. Pine Barrens was previously a mainstay on the World Top 100 list, while Rolling Oaks remains one of the top courses in the state. The development will operate as World Woods in the near term and begin renovations in spring 2022. Cabot Citrus Farms will open in 2023 with world-class amenities including two revitalized 18-hole courses, a par-3 course, a new clubhouse and practice facilities with a putting course and driving range. The search is currently underway for golf course architects to improve the overall playing experience and bring out the best of this spectacular site.

Cabot has mastered the art of high-quality and harmonious design in naturally stunning locales that preserve and complement the native environments in which they are located. As with all Cabot resorts, real estate will be a key component of the community with sales expected to begin in 2022. The legacy destination will re-emerge with a clean and simplified design narrative featuring modern touches built to stand the test of time. Cabot Citrus Farms will be complete with retail, restaurants, fitness and spa amenities, communal gathering points and a farmer's market.

Cabot's first U.S. destination, Cabot Citrus Farms is less than 50 minutes from Tampa and 80 minutes from Orlando. While close to urban amenities, the property is located in the central-west region of Florida aptly known as the Nature Coast. Visitors will delight in one-of-a-kind experiences including exceptional hiking, biking and nature trails at neighboring Withlacoochee State Forest, spring-fed rivers and bountiful lakes at Crystal River, and world-class fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.cabotcitrusfarms.com. Follow along at www.instagram.com/cabotcitrusfarms/ or www.facebook.com/Cabot-Citrus-Farms-103837922077901.

About Cabot:

Cabot is the developer and operator of luxury residential, resort and golf destinations. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, the Cabot Saint Lucia resort community in development on the northern tip of Saint Lucia and Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property, where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

About Cabot Citrus Farms

Cabot's first U.S. destination, Cabot Citrus Farms, is situated on 1,200 acres of rolling land and will include Cabot's signature combination of world-class golf, luxury accommodations and real estate opportunities. Opening in 2023, Cabot Citrus Farms will feature two revitalized 18-hole courses, a par-3 course, a new clubhouse and extensive practice facilities. The property is a short 50-minute drive from Tampa and an 80-minute drive from Orlando. While close to urban amenities, the property sits in the central-west region of Florida aptly known as the Nature Coast. Visitors will delight in one-of-a-kind experiences including exceptional hiking, biking and nature trails at neighboring Withlacoochee State Forest, spring-fed rivers and bountiful lakes at Crystal River, and world-class fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

