BEDGEAR's New Flex Luxury Adjustable Bases Transform the Bedroom for Enhanced Sleep, Leisure and Productivity

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today announces its new Flex Luxury Adjustable Base Collection that provide state-of-the-art features and the flexibility to enjoy sleep, leisure and productivity all from the comfort of the bedroom. One of few branded adjustable bases in the bedding industry, the Flex collection includes three BEDGEAR branded models with different levels of movement and technologies to meet personal preferences for a variety of activities.

New Flex Luxury Adjustable Base Collection: L, LS, LSX

The Flex LSX™ (Luxury Sport Extra) features head, foot, neck and lumbar adjustments to find the most comfortable sleep, TV, reading and work positions; dual-sided massage from neck to feet; Bluetooth audio that connects to smart TVs to provide a theater-like experience; LED underbed lighting with a motion sensor for safe middle-of-the-night walks; and a free smartphone app. The Flex LS™ (Luxury Sport) model has head and foot adjustments with dual-sided massage, LED underbed lighting and works with the same compatible smartphone app as the Flex LSX. The Flex L™ (Luxury) model features head adjustment and has a wired backlit remote control. All three bases include USB charging ports for powering entertainment and work devices.

"People are no longer just sleeping in their bedrooms," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "Some are watching TV more in bed while others are reading on their tablets or using their work laptops to write emails. BEDGEAR's Flex Luxury Adjustable Base Collection provides new levels of flexibility and comfort for consumers so they can enjoy their bedroom environment to the fullest."

The Flex Luxury adjustable bases have sleek foldable designs with silver-gray fabric and black frames along with BEDGEAR's Air-X® 3D breathable mesh for continuous airflow. All three bases use BEDGEAR's Soft Form® technology, which allows them to curve naturally in better alignment with the body while taking stress off the mattress from bending at hard angles. A foam wrap surrounds the bases to ensure safe and soft edges, allowing them to be easily placed into furniture. The Flex Luxury collection can be used with any non-BEDGEAR mattress.

Flex LSX can be purchased at $1,699 (Queen), Flex LS at $1,199 (Queen) and Flex L at $499 (Queen).

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

