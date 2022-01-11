"Amazon FBA Fast Track Masterclass" Debuts for Entrepreneurs

Amazon expert, Chris Yeakey, provides a comprehensive course about how to launch a successful, six-figure Amazon FBA business

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of success stories, Amazon is the go-to platform for entrepreneurs, side hustlers and anyone looking to earn extra cash, but the e-commerce mammoth proves to be difficult to navigate. Today, Amazon expert Chris Yeakey launched "Amazon FBA Fast Track Masterclass" specifically for people interested in launching a successful, six-figure Amazon FBA Business, but have no idea where to start.

The online course is split into six modules and takes approximately 5 hours to complete. Amazon FBA Fast Track Masterclass covers the following topics:

An overview of Amazon FBA business , a service that allows anyone to sell products on Amazon without managing inventory, and the five business models for selling on Amazon

Discovering the best products to sell on Amazon and calculating profit margins

Finding the best manufacturers to work with and learning how to communicate, negotiate and order samples

Navigating Amazon's labeling and packaging requirements

Checklist around preparing the product for launch including ordering inventory, and creating/optimizing listings

Launching the product and securing initial sales and reviews, Amazon's keywords and pay-per-click ads and how to scale the business

"There are many courses out there around building e-commerce businesses, but Amazon FBA Fast Track Masterclass is best suited for people that want to have an extra income but have no idea where to start," said Yeakey. "People that take this course get to benefit from my years of trial and error on the platform."

Chris Yeakey is a serial entrepreneur who is passionate about helping others build e-commerce businesses from the ground up. He built four profitable e-commerce companies on Amazon within multiple categories. Since beginning Black Caiman Media in 2018, an agency that specializes in launching new and existing brands via Amazon, Yeakey has helped many entrepreneurs build profitable companies. He also manages eight different Amazon businesses that collectively generate multiple six figures in revenue each month.

The course costs $997.00. For more information, please click here .

