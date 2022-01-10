Vision Innovation Partners Completes 22nd Acquisition, Adds Pennsylvania Eye Care Practice and Ambulatory Surgery Center to Mid-Atlantic Platform

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners, a leading eye care platform, today announced that it has acquired Memorial Eye Institute, a leading ophthalmology practice and surgical center with two locations in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The acquisition further expands Vision Innovation Partners' presence in Pennsylvania and enhances its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"For almost 45 years, Memorial Eye Institute, Pennsylvania's first fully-approved eye care and eye surgery center, has been a leader in the delivery of state-of-the-art ophthalmic services to the greater Central Pennsylvania region. We are excited to partner with Vision Innovation Partners and share our mutual commitment to innovation and excellence in eye care and eye surgery for many years to come," said Dr. Bennett Chotiner, MD, FACS, and Dr. Erik Chotiner, MD, FACS, in a joint statement.

"Memorial Eye's practitioners are some of the most experienced cataract and LASIK specialists in their region, and we are pleased to welcome them to our platform," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "We believe Memorial Eye's experience and approach to utilizing the most advanced technology, as well as their commitment to a culture of world-class, personalized patient care, will position the practice for strong growth in the future."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 63 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in 88 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

Contact:

Ross Lovern or Julia Mardeusz

Kekst CNC

(917) 842-7966

View original content:

SOURCE Centre Partners