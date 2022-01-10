TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software vendor landscape, has published its 2021 Emotional Footprint Awards for IT Asset Management software. Eight vendors in the enterprise and mid-market spaces have been recently identified as champions.

SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best IT Asset Management Software - Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

"Equipment acquisition has been difficult due to semiconductor shortages, and supply chain disruptions and COVID played havoc with many budgets," says Sandi Conrad. "Knowing where computer lifespans can be extended, recovering equipment from remote users, and preparing for the next operating system upgrade are all challenging enough. Without the tools to discover and manage assets, understanding utilization and refining budgets, the data is far less precise than it should be."

IT asset management (ITAM) software automates and supports the set of business practices that typically join financial, contractual, and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision-making for the IT environment. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in the business environment.

"We see many organizations struggle with cost optimization efforts but neglect to see the connection and value to implement asset management," explains Sandi Conrad, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Cost optimization shouldn't be focused on the best discount negotiated but should start with evaluating utilization, rationalizing equipment and software installs and ensuring the products in use are fit for purpose. This needs to be an ongoing role with the right tools in place to enable regular management of assets, especially as organizations innovate and introduce new technologies into their IT ecosystem."

The best ITAM vendors recognized by SoftwareReviews have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond, which is informed by verified survey data collected from real end-users.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view.

The IT Asset Management Champions in the Enterprise Market are as follows:

The Mid-Market IT Asset Management Champions are as follows:

"IT Asset Management should be considered an IT service which provides data to all of IT for fast decision making and to avoid unexpected project cost surges when licenses are trued up after architectural decisions are implemented," explains Sandi Conrad. "ITAM feeds data into financial management including cloud cost optimization, compliance and legislation, project management, vendor management and enables accountability throughout all the lifecycle stages, including disposal."

To learn more about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, and how to improve the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Supporting Resources

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best IT Asset Management Software (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Please visit: https://www.softwarereviews.com/ (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews