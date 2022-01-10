Silk & Snow Launches Furniture Line That Improves The Aesthetics of Your Space and The Well-Being Of The Planet

Silk & Snow's 100% Acacia wood Bed Frame and Nightstand are made with quality and sustainability in mind.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silk & Snow is excited to announce the launch of their new Wooden Collection. A set of 100% Acacia wood bedroom furniture that features tool-less assembly. The best part? It ships easily in a box right to your door. The official launch is Monday, January 10, 2022, on www.silkandsnow.com.

Silk & Snow Wooden Bed Frame and Nightstand (CNW Group/Silk & Snow)
From the forests of Southeast Asia to your bedroom, Silk & Snow's Wooden Bed Frame and Nightstand were created with sustainability as the utmost priority. This collection is handmade using organic and non-toxic materials. It uses the Japanese joinery construction technique, resulting in a bed frame that is not only beautiful but easy to build without any tools.

"Silk & Snow's furniture line is constantly evolving to better meet the needs of our customers and the planet," says Albert Chow, founder of Silk & Snow. "It was important to us that our Wooden Bed Frame and Nightstand are sourced from sustainable plantations to reduce emissions and that the products can stand the test of time."

Silk & Snow is known for transparency at every step of its production. Their Acacia Wood is sourced from sustainable plantations in central Vietnam and the Mekong Delta. It features a naturally beautiful grain, with renowned durability.

Wooden Bed Frame 
Made from 100% pure Acacia wood, our Wooden Bed Frame combines traditional Japanese joinery with contemporary styling to provide a touch of refinement to any bedroom.

Available in twin, double, queen, and king sizes, it is compatible with all Silk & Snow Mattresses, and any other conventionally sized mattresses.

Wooden Nightstand
The Wooden Nightstand is made from 100% pure Acacia wood, providing a refined aesthetic to any bedroom. It is available in two colours: Cacao and Cortado, both featuring a brass handle.

Together, they create an elevated, minimalist design based on principles of convenience and ease of construction.

With our Silk & Snow Wooden Bed Frame and Nightstand, you can rest easy knowing they will provide a touch of refinement to any bedroom.

About Silk & Snow
Silk & Snow is Canada's favourite environmentally-friendly sleep and wellness brand. Silk & Snow provides a thoughtfully curated line of lifestyle products, including locally-made mattresses that use traceable, environmentally-conscious manufacturing principles.

