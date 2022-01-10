Pomerantz LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement, Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses, and Settlement Fairness Hearing in the Altria Securities Litigation Settlement

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DIVISION OF VIRGINIA

(Richmond Division)







GABBY KLEIN, et al.,

Individually and on Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, vs. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Civil Action No. 3:20-cv-00075-DJN CLASS ACTION

)

ALTRIA GROUP, INC., et al., Defendants. )



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES; AND (III) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Altria securities between October 25, 2018 and April 1, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Settlement Class")

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class as set forth in detail in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 9, 2021 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE SETTLEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON THE SETTLEMENT WEBSITE, WWW.ALTRIAGROUPINCSECURITIESLITIGATION.COM .

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division ("Court"), that the Parties to the above-captioned action ("Action") have reached a proposed settlement for $90 million in cash ("Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action. A hearing will be held on March 31, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., before the Honorable David J. Novak at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Spottswood W. Robinson III and Robert R. Merhige, Jr., Federal Courthouse, 701 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice described below) should be entered; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the detailed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement; (II) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses; and (III) Settlement Fairness Hearing ("Notice") and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Altria Group Inc. Securities Litigation Settlement, c/o Claims Administrator, P.O. Box 6935, Portland, OR 97228-6935; 1-855-604-1694; info@AltriaGroupIncSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.AltriaGroupIncSecuritiesLitigation.com .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than April 5, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than March 10, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that allows you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement. Please note, however, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than March 10, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Claims Administrator

Altria Group Inc. Securities Litigation Settlement

c/o Claims Administrator

P.O. Box 6935

Portland, OR 97228-6935

info@AltriaGroupIncSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.AltriaGroupIncSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Lead Counsel

Jeremy A. Lieberman

Pomerantz LLP

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

1-212-661-1100

jalieberman@pomlaw.com

David A. Rosenfeld

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

58 South Service Road, Suite 200

Melville, NY 11747

1-800-449-4900

rickn@rgrdlaw.com

DATED: December 16, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

for the Eastern District of Virginia

Richmond Division

URL: www.AltriaGroupIncSecuritiesLitigation.com

