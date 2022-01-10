InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Window Accessory to Block Sunlight (HLW-2360)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I needed a way to protect my left arm against bright sunlight when driving for long periods of time," said an inventor, from Pembroke Pines, Fla., "so I invented the SUNSHINE RAY BLOCKER. My design provides added protection for drivers and passengers in cars, trucks, buses and cabs."

The invention provides an effective way to block bright sunlight at a vehicle's side window. In doing so, it protects the arm against irritation and burns. It also enhances comfort and it helps to prevent an uneven tan. The invention features a portable and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HLW-2360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

