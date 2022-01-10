The Hanover Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) announced it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The award is given to companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, with a focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance factors.

The Hanover is committed to being a good corporate citizen and brings sustainability to the forefront of its business and operations. Making a difference in the lives of others, caring for the environment, and adhering to ethical and responsible governance, policies and procedures creates value for the company's constituents and benefits society.

"We understand our responsibility to those who directly depend on us and to society as a whole," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "We are honored to be recognized for the efforts and the contributions we are making. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, high-quality, and dependable insurance solutions for our agents and customers while being responsible stewards of our environment, helping build stronger and healthier communities, and managing our company and our actions with integrity."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

To learn more about this prestigious recognition and to see the full list of winners, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

