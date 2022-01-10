Graves Brothers is First in New York State to Offer Timberline Solar from GAF Energy GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graves Brothers Home Improvement Co ., one of Upstate New York's leading roofing companies, is the first in New York and one of the first companies in the country to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ , to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

"Our customers consistently ask us about solar when replacing their roofs," said Peter Pfaff from Graves Brothers Homes Improvement Co. "GAF Energy's Timberline Solar looks fantastic and has the quality backing and warranty of the largest roofer in America. In addition, a solar roof can help pay for an entirely new roof over time by helping reduce homeowners' monthly electric bills."

Pfaff adds, "It's a choice that makes economic sense for many customers. In fact, after our first completed install a prospective customer visited the site of the new system; within minutes of seeing the aesthetics and quality of the new Timberline Solar Roof-they made the decision to buy."

"Solar roofs are the future of solar, and the future of roofing," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "I'm thrilled that we're able to work with Graves Brothers to provide New Yorkers this innovative, attractive, and reliable solar roof."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022—including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.gravesbros.com

About Graves Brothers Home Improvement Co

Founded in 1977, Graves Brothers Home Improvement provides Roofing Services, Windows and Doors, Siding Repair and Installation, Gutter Protection, and Insulation. Graves Brothers services Upstate from their facilities in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany. They have been repeatedly named a Top 100 company in the region as well as one of the top 500 home improvement companies in the United States, annual Angie's List certification holder, countless product certifications, and more.

