Former DOJ, Northrop Grumman Corporate Counsel Tamra Moore Joins King & Spalding's Healthcare Team as Partner

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Tamra Moore has joined the firm as a partner on the Healthcare team in the Washington, D.C., office.

Tamra Moore

Moore has worked for more than a decade in the public sector, as a senior counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, where she represented the United States and handled a heavy healthcare and life sciences litigation docket. Moore also served as senior counsel at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and as staff attorney at the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection. Most recently, she was corporate counsel for litigation at Northrop Grumman, where she managed all facets of a diverse docket of complex litigation and other disputes.

"Tamra is a deeply experienced litigator and is highly skilled at advising on federal statutory and regulatory requirements and compliance," said Mark Polston, co-head of King & Spalding's Healthcare team. "In my role as chief litigation counsel for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, I had the pleasure of working with Tamra and know what excellent courtroom skills she will bring to our practice."

At Northrop Grumman, Moore advised company leadership on risks associated with prosecuting and defending bid protests before the U.S. Government Accountability Office and Court of Federal Claims. She also developed litigation and dispute strategies involving, among other issues, the False Claims Act, product liability and breach of contract.

"Tamra offers extraordinary experience across her DOJ, CFPB and FTC roles, informed by her practical corporate expertise navigating complicated government-facing issues," said Mark Jensen, managing partner of the firm's D.C. office. "She will be an immediate asset to our healthcare clients nationwide and add to the collaborative spirit of the D.C. office."

Prior to her government service, Moore practiced in the private sector, and began her legal career with two federal clerkships for Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit as well as for Judge Ronald R. Lagueux of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. In addition, Moore taught legal writing and legal rhetoric at George Washington University School of Law and Georgetown University Law Center. She received her JD from Boston College Law School and her undergraduate degree from Brown University.

"King & Spalding has a fantastic reputation in Healthcare litigation and counseling, along with a diversified and world-class government investigations practice," Moore said. "I've had the pleasure of working with several current partners and look forward to joining a great group of lawyers and adding my unique skill-set to help solve our clients' cutting-edge business issues."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&S