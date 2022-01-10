Dallas-based digital agency, 214EATS, acquired by FOHBOH to tackle Multi-Billion Dollar ResTech Industry

FOHBOH gears up to assist the hard-hit restaurant industry by launching a proprietary digital marketing and ResTech consulting platform to elevate forward-thinking restaurant organizations above the rapidly changing landscape.

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOHBOH, the world's first digital community for restaurant operators and executives, announces the acquisition of 214EATS, a Dallas-based, full-service digital marketing agency for restaurants. This appropriately timed union positions FOHBOH (industry slang for "Front of House, Back of House") as a first-in-kind, intelligence-based digital marketing, and operational consulting agency for the embattled hospitality industry.

FOHBOH Executive Team from left, Drew Pickard, Terrence Gordon, Michael Atkinson

"The proliferation of the restaurant technology space has restaurant operators inundated with constantly emerging ResTech systems and new sources of data," says Michael L. Atkinson, an industry insider and FOHBOH's original founder. "Operators are expected to ditch their legacy systems and take on new technologies that may not be in their long-term interest. FOHBOH assists operators with navigating a custom-fit tech-stack, which in turn leads to the harvest of essential bits of actionable data that will guide them into better decisions."

By offering consultative-based services, driven by the restaurant's historic data, FOHBOH provides a unique model featuring the combination of "front of house" marketing analytics with "back of house" operational insights.

"Our restaurant clients have been forced to pivot and question everything from their profit centers, staffing, purchasing, and customer behavior," says Terrence Gordon, FOHBOH's President & Founder of 214EATS. "This merger combined with our unique tech-stack enables us to provide answers through data, and guidance that complements the services they rely on us for."

Datassential estimates 80 percent of restaurants use outdated legacy solutions. Yelp predicts the addition of 76,800 restaurants per year (even with COVID) with an addressable market of almost 800,000 locations – many of which seek a marketing and technology refresh. FOBOH's clientele includes Chilis, Golden Corral, and Cheesecake Factory while also catapulting emerging brands like Torchy's Tacos, Front Burner Concepts, United Franchise Group, and others.

"The restaurant industry is creative and fun," says Gordon. "We want operators to focus on what makes them great, while we help them navigate new technologies and make decisions based on data trends, not guesses."

About FOHBOH

FOHBOH helps forward-thinking restaurant organizations take action by merging marketing insights with operational data to elevate them to the next level. For more information, visit FOHBOH.com .

