Alexandria Venture Investments Achieves Fifth Consecutive Annual #1 Most Active Corporate Investor in Biopharma

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: Annual 2022 Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020–2021) for the fifth consecutive year. This continued and important recognition is a testament to Alexandria's leadership in and highly impactful collaboration across the vital life science industry advancing transformative new modalities and platforms to meaningfully improve human health and reduce healthcare costs. Since its inception in 1996, Alexandria Venture Investments has strategically invested in disruptive life science, agrifoodtech, climate change and technology companies. Alexandria's robust venture activity is an integral component of the company's unique and multifaceted business and provides valuable insight into key industry and innovation trends; builds and strengthens its relationships with leading entrepreneurs and investors; and further bolsters its high-quality roster of over 800 innovative tenants.

"We are extremely proud to continue to be at the vanguard and heart of the life science industry, which delivered lifesaving COVID-19 testing, vaccines and therapies in record time and now continues to leverage its innovative platforms to expand the tool kit for the ongoing fight against infectious diseases," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and founder and head of Alexandria Venture Investments. "With over 10,000 diseases known to humankind and less than 10% currently addressable with therapies, our tenants and venture investment companies are working tirelessly to successfully meet this massive unmet medical need. This critical innovation is also the most effective way to reduce and manage healthcare costs in our country. We are in the early days of the golden age of biology, accelerated by an exciting convergence of biology and technology, and we are more committed than ever to partnering with trailblazing companies poised to dramatically enhance the future of human health."

Alexandria Venture Investments has a decades-long track record of investing in dynamic companies that develop life-changing and lifesaving medicines while it also generates strong and consistent financial returns. As of December 31, 2021, the platform's deep track record has enabled Alexandria Venture Investments to generate realized and unrealized returns in excess of 10x for numerous portfolio companies that are working across infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology and next-generation medicines platforms. Building on this historical success, Alexandria continues to invest in impactful companies that are advancing discoveries across a range of key areas, including infectious diseases and neuroscience, as well as groundbreaking platforms with immense potential to address a wide range of diseases.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $38.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 63.9 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 38.7 million RSF of operating properties and 4.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 12.0 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

