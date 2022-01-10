The 2022 International Conference on the Science of Written Expression International researchers aim to improve the writing development of all learners!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's classrooms the emphasis on student achievement through written expression is at an all-time high. Current research on writing defines written expression as "the complex self-directed process that involves cognitive skills that include idea generation, planning, organizing, translating, and revising ideas into a written product which communicates meaning. While the emphasis is high, many students lack this important literacy skill, and it is impacting their academic achievement.

Jan 21st-23rd, 2022 , a Virtual Event - International researchers aim to improve the writing development of all learners!

That is why over 30 leading international researchers in the fields of literacy education, psychology, neuroscience, occupational therapy, and more will share the findings of their most recent work at the 2022 International Conference on the Science of Written Expression. This virtual conference, on ALL aspects of the science of writing, will be held online January 21st-23rd, 2022.

"We are dedicated to providing educators with access to the research and the resources that are key to improving the writing development of all learners," said Kathleen Wright, Executive Director of The Handwriting Collaborative. "Our team provides the professional development training and consultant services needed to assist educators at all levels in aligning instruction and practice with current academic research."

About the Conference

The virtual conference will showcase three (3) full days of presentations from over 30 internationally recognized researchers from a host of world-renowned universities. Oxford Brookings University (UK), Teachers' College Columbia (U.S.), Texas A&M (U.S.), University of California, Irvine (U.S.), University of Porto (Portugal), University of Antwerp (Belgium) as well as the National Institute for Health (U.S.) are just a few of the educational institutions who will be represented by our speakers. For a complete list of the speakers and their sessions visit: https://conference.handwritingcollaborative.org/speakers

Keynote Speakers for January 21 – 23, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 : " The Science of Writing", Young-Suk Grace Kim , PhD ., Senior Associate Dean, School of Education, University of California, Irvine

Saturday, January 22, 2022 : " Knowledge, Strategies, and Metacognition in Learning to Write", Charles MacArthur , PhD., University of Delaware

Sunday, January 23 , 2022:" Handwriting and Typing in Students with Handwriting Difficulties", Anna Barnett , PhD., Oxford Brookes University

The cost of the three-day event is $355 per person or $195 per day.

Register here: https://conference.handwritingcollaborative.org/register/

About The Handwriting Collaborative

The Handwriting Collaborative, founded in 2019, is a diverse team of handwriting curriculum specialists, educators, academic researchers, and school-based occupational therapists who are committed to supporting children, parents, teachers, and school administrators with writing skill development. For more information, visit https://handwritingcollaborative.org/about-us. Follow The Handwriting Collaborative on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/handwritingcollaborative or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-handwriting-collaborative.

