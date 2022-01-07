iAnthus Provides Update on Retention Measures for Employees

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces, further to its news release of June 16, 2021, that the Company has settled the terms of a contingent long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") for certain employees of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. The Company's board of directors (the "Board") has approved the allocations under a new LTIP, which are contingent upon the closing of the previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction") contemplated by the Restructuring Support Agreement dated July 10, 2020, as amended on June 15, 2021 (the "RSA"). Pursuant to the RSA, a to-be-determined amount of equity was agreed to be made available for management, employee, and director incentives. The LTIP is expected to assist the Company in the retention and recruitment of essential employees through the extended and uncertain closing period of the Recapitalization Transaction.

The Company's current outstanding stock option pool, held by 177 individuals, represents 5.76% of the common shares of the Company on an as-converted basis. Contingent on the closing of the Recapitalization Transaction, this stock option pool will be replaced by a new LTIP consisting of a combination of restricted stock units and stock options, which together will equate to approximately 5.75% of the pro forma common shares of iAnthus on an as-converted basis. The LTIP will cover 251 employees of the Company.

The Company, with the support of the Lenders and Consenting Debenture Holders, engaged a leading independent compensation consultant to advise the Company in developing the LTIP.

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

The Company may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19. An outbreak of infectious disease, a pandemic, or a similar public health threat, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or a fear of any of the foregoing could adversely impact the Company by causing operating, manufacturing, supply chain, and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel, and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if such a pandemic persists for an extended period of time, including as a result of the waiver of regulatory requirements or the implementation of emergency regulations to which the Company is subject. Although the Company has been deemed essential and/or has been permitted to continue operating its facilities in the states in which it cultivates, processes, manufactures, and sells cannabis during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no assurance that the Company's operations will continue to be deemed essential and/or will continue to be permitted to operate. The Company may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of its control, which could have a material adverse impact on its business, operating results, financial condition, and the trading price of the Company's common shares.

