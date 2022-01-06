TACO BELL® LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER TACO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE NATIONWIDE. SAY HELLO TO THE TACO LOVER'S PASS.

Taco Bell offers fans a whole new way to access the brand's #1 menu item exclusively through the Taco Bell App offering fans 30 tacos for 30 days

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is doing the most to kick off 2022 with the nationwide debut of the Taco Lover's Pass, a digital taco subscription service that takes value to the next level and is sure to satisfy any taco craving. Available starting today exclusively on the Taco Bell app, the Taco Lover's Pass allows fans to redeem one of seven iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days at participating U.S. locations, all for the price of $10*.

Fans whose New Year's resolutions involve expressing their love for Taco Bell are in luck! The Taco Lover's Pass makes it easy to help consumers reach new heights of their fandom and unlocks a flurry of options that fit every lifestyle. Through the pass, guests can redeem any one of seven of the brand's most iconic tacos such as the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos® Locos Tacos and the Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme. What a supreme deal!

"There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value," said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. "Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."

To unlock the taco goods, users can simply purchase the pass via the app. After buying the pass, a secret category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant. Yep, it's that easy.

The national launch of the Taco Lover's Pass follows its successful September 2021 test in Tucson, Arizona, where many fans took advantage of the taco a day for 30 days. Amongst the Taco Lover's Pass purchasers, 20 percent were new to the Taco Bell Rewards Program, and an additional 20 percent renewed for a second time with the fan favorite Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme being the most redeemed taco.

Taco Bell is dedicated to providing fans with the ultimate brand experience on the Taco Bell app with the Taco Lover's Pass as the latest exclusive digital offering. In 2021, Taco Bell's app was more rewarding than ever, as members received exclusive access to the digital-only Build Your Own Cravings Box, early access to the Quesalupa and Naked Chicken Chalupa, access to the Friendsgiving Party Pack, Cyber Monday deals and more.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards ** member, fans simply download the app and earn points when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk or scanning order receipts.

