Spearhead Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead, a premier wealth management, administration, and asset management solutions provider to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets, is celebrating its ten year anniversary in 2022.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating such a monumental milestone," remarked Todd Walters, Managing Partner & Co-Founder. He further commented, "It is hard to believe that a decade ago, my Co-Founder, Jarrett, and I first sat down to write out our vision of what we wanted Spearhead to be. Since that day, Spearhead's sustained growth has been a testament to each of our remarkable team members, our culture of collaboration, and our clients who have put their faith in us."

Jarrett Bostwick, Partner, General Counsel and Co-Founder, commented, "When we set out to build Spearhead, our belief was that we could improve client outcomes, as well as maximize efficiencies, by delivering to clients a heightened level of transparency – something which we found to be lacking in the wealth management space. At Spearhead this has evolved over time into a concept we define as "true wealth management," which is the combination of best-in-class tax management and structuring with investment management."

He added, "Since day one, we have remained steadfast and committed to delivering our core beliefs, and that has allowed us to grow organically and at scale into the diverse financial services company that Spearhead is today. With three robust divisions: wealth management, administrative services, and asset management, we are equipped to deliver that original 'Spearhead Vision' via our team, which has vast experience and expertise in each of these specific areas. Further, the past, present, and future success of Spearhead is a testament to our clients and partners, and the trust they have placed in us. We could not be more thankful for that."

Spearhead is a privately held financial services firm exclusively focused on providing premier wealth management, administration, and asset management solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets. The firm's business lines include a wealth advisory, an administrative services business for insurance dedicated assets, and an asset management division focused on niche, uncorrelated, and capacity constrained investment opportunities. Founded in 2012, Spearhead has offices in Florida and Massachusetts.

All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Consulting and Administration services are offered through Spearhead Innovative Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries.

