Language Diet program at suburban Chicago hospital helps preemies' auditory development

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., noise levels are kept to a minimum at the bedside to promote neuroprotection in the preemies.

Daniel Jaimes, born at 23 weeks at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., started listening to recordings of his mom’s voice at 32 weeks’ gestation as part of an auditory development program in the NICU. The audio recorder is placed near the baby and played at 45 decibels.

Preemies cannot neurologically process sound; loud noises can cause apnea and bradycardia in preemies. They hold their breath and drop their heart rates when noise levels get too high.

As babies get older, it is important that their auditory development is a positive experience. In the NICU, this concept is being enhanced with a new Language Diet program.

Parents can record themselves on a digital audio recorder—either talking, reading books or singing—and the small recorders are placed near the baby when the parents are not in the unit.

"Babies have always been surrounded by the voices of the nurses who take care of them as well as their parents when they are visiting. Preemies now have more time to listen to their parent's voices in an appropriate way that fosters development," says Bob Covert, M.D., medical director of the Edward Hospital NICU. "We, as a unit, operate by evidence-based practice and we embrace current research that builds on our protocols and standards."

Research-based program

Edward's speech-language pathologists applied for a grant with the Little Giraffe Foundation to start the Language Diet program.

The speech-language pathologists dedicated to the NICU (Mary Fantozzi, Tara Kehoe and Rachel Montgomery), say "We wanted to bring this program to our NICU to create a language-rich environment for babies by allowing them to be exposed to their parents' voices even when they cannot be here. We are excited to see the response from families and staff as we have introduced this program."

Current research recommends that infants begin to experience positive auditory exposure for about 20 minutes per day after 28 weeks' gestation. Over time, auditory exposure should increase to a minimum of three hours for infants after they reach term equivalent age, or 40 weeks. Research has found audio recorders can be used after 32 weeks' gestation in addition to in-person interaction.

Research also has shown that infants in NICUs with private rooms, like at Edward Hospital, experience limited language exposure. The benefits of these devices, especially with parent voices, in the NICU include increased autonomic stability, decreased stress and improved neurodevelopmental outcomes.

Speaking and singing

When a baby reaches 32 weeks' gestation, the nurses play the recorded messages with the volume at a whisper, less than 45 decibels, when the parents are not at the bedside. This allows the babies to "eat up" their parents' voices in a safe way.

The recorders are typically played after hands-on assessments, during a baby's nasogastric feeding and while sleeping. Parents are encouraged to talk and sing to their baby at a whisper when they are at the bedside during appropriate times.

"We have heard everything from singing 'Itsy Bitsy Spider' to reading books to a mom reminiscing about her own childhood. We even had a dad repeatedly tell his son, 'Luke, I am your father," in a recording," Dr. Covert says. "Parents are excited about the program and we welcome their involvement in unit practices that benefit NICU patients."

When mom Kareli Palacios Andrade is with her son Daniel in the NICU at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., she is encouraged to read to him at a whisper.

